KINGSPORT — Three more people in the Kingsport City Schools system have tested positive for COVID-19, a school official reported Wednesday night.
Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said in an email that the cases involve two Washington Elementary School staff members and a Dobyns-Bennett student who is a member of the wrestling program.
“Per our established protocols, contact tracing has begun with the involvement of the KCS Supervisor of Nursing and the Sullivan County Regional Health Department,” True said.
“Our maintenance and custodial department has also been notified and has initiated additional cleaning protocols as outlined in the KCS Framework for Opening the 2020-21 School Year Operations Manual.”
Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson also reported Wednesday evening that a baseball player at Cherokee High School tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, a total of nine players are currently self-quarantining, Hixson said. The student who tested positive last attended an athletics event on Aug. 8. Hixson said that student was following all health and safety protocols developed by the Northeast Tennessee Athletic Administrators, regional health officials, and the TSSAA.