KINGSPORT — Enrollment is up more than 100 so far in Kingsport City Schools’ year-to-date numbers earlier this week compared with last year.
Elementary and high school numbers are up and middle school numbers are down.
KCS began classes on Monday, Aug. 1, and as of Tuesday, Aug. 9, Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said enrollment was 7,461, or up 113 from the seventh day of school in 2021.
Elementary was up 38 at 3,281, middle school down 28 at 1,690 and high school up 103 at 2,490.
Assistant Superintendent Andy True said via email late on Wednesday afternoon he did not have access to Wednesday enrollment numbers for day eight of the school year.
Member Brandon Fletcher said at the Tuesday Board of Education meeting the elementary increase shows the need for additional elementary space, especially in the south Kingsport area since the southernmost school, Adams Elementary, is basically full.
“We do have a need in that area,” Fletcher said, although he said he’d like to know if the former Colonial Heights Middle School 16-acre campus, which the Sullivan County school system is preparing to sell online, would suit the system’s needs and how much demolition would cost.
“Anything I would tell you would be speculation,” Moorhouse said, although an estimate the county got last year indicated demolition would be about $400,000 then and property value with the building about $750,000.
The county school board has put a minimum bid of $2 million on Colonial Heights, which matches what the private Lakeway Christian Schools has already offered to pay to make it part of Tri-Cities Christian Academy.
The board at the meeting approved a budget amendment that included adding a third kindergarten teacher at Roosevelt Elementary in the north part of Kingsport at a cost of $73,5000 with pay and benefits. Moorhouse said it was needed for increased kindergarten enrollment at Roosevelt.
As for possibly buying Colonial Heights Middle, as previously reported, the board voted 5-0 to pursue with city leaders if board members talking with Moorhouse individually want to do so. Member Jim Welch said KCS has no interest in damaging Sullivan County Schools but wants to serve students in Kingsport.
The school and campus are in the Kingsport city limits.
