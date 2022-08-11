KINGSPORT — Enrollment is up more than 100 so far in Kingsport City Schools’ year-to-date numbers earlier this week compared with last year.

Elementary and high school numbers are up and middle school numbers are down.

Kingsport City Schools logo

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video