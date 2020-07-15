KINGSPORT — City elementary school students will start their school day a little earlier and end it a little later during the upcoming academic year.
That was partly in response to the increased safety measures enacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and partly to give bus riders more time for breakfast.
In addition, the Board of Education at its Tuesday meeting approved a revised calendar to replace a regular instructional day Aug. 14 with a teacher in-service day because of the COVID-19 landscape.
The BOE, during its first in-person session since March, voted 4-0 with member Todd Golden absent and Carrie Upshaw attending virtually to delay the start of the elementary school day 15 minutes to 8:30 a.m., which means the day will end at 3:30 p.m.
The meeting marked the first with new President Jim Welch and Vice President Julie Byers.
WHY THE SCHEDULE CHANGE?
Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said the move, long discussed by principals and transportation supervisor Tommy Starnes, will address a problem of elementary bus riders not always having enough time to eat breakfast before school started at 8:15.
Jim Nash, chief student services officer, said the added time for performing new temperature checks when students board a bus would make breakfast time even shorter under the current schedule. He said middle and high school bus riders have plenty of time to eat breakfast.
Bus pickup times and route schedules will remain basically the same, he said.
However, True said the later start will give drivers more time to clean and disinfect the buses after high school and middle school use before picking up elementary students.
True and Nash also said the old 3:15 p.m. end time left some students having to wait a while for buses to return to take them home, which could run at 3:45 or later.
In other action, the BOE:
Added Friday,
- Aug. 14, as an in-service day, when students won’t be in attendance, with the reasoning being that teachers and staff need time to focus on any changes or tweaks necessary after the first two weeks of school. The day would not change the school start and end dates since it would be drawn from a bank of extra days created by a longer school day.
Approved
- providing virtual access and on-site access for TeleHealth Services from Blue Ridge Medical Management Corp., doing business as Niswonger Virtual Health, to serve students, faculty and staff in the schools. No money is involved, with Niswonger billing health insurance for services.
Approved
- a contract amendment with ESS LLC, a substitute staffing service, to fill positions of bus attendants, morning assistants, additional custodians and additional school nutrition services paid for by one-time federal coronavirus funds. That way, those positions aren’t school employees but independent contractors, although chief human resources officer Jennifer Guthries said school employees would be eligible to take those part-time, temporary jobs.
Approved
- continuing five of six Community Eligibility Provisions of CEP schools, where students get a universal free breakfast and lunch because high percentages of students are eligible. School nutrition supervisor Jennifer Walker said Johnson Elementary is being dropped because of too few eligible students, but Lincoln, Jackson, Kennedy and Roosevelt elementaries and Sevier Middle will remain.
Approved
- a three-year beverage contract with Pepsi, through Bottling Group LLC of Deleware locally based in Johnson City for middle and high school concession stands.
Approved
- a two-year contract extension for Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse, making it go through March 31, 2025, in a vote delayed from earlier this year because of the pandemic school closing.