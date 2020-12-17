KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools will return after the holiday break in a virtual-only format, Superintendent of Schools Jeff Moorehouse announced in an email Wednesday evening.
In the email, Moorehouse said the decision was made after consultation with the Sullivan County Regional Health Department on Wednesday.
The system will return to in-person learning on Jan. 19, the day after the Martin Luther King holiday.
Moorehouse said that the current COVID-19 pandemic situation and the expected uptick and community spread of the novel coronavirus were major factors in making the decision.
The move mirrors one made recently by the Sullivan County Board of Education, which decided to return to school in-person on Jan. 19.
Kingsport City Schools and Sullivan County Schools will end the fall semester on Friday.