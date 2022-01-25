KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools has announced it will be closed Thursday and Friday due to staffing concerns caused by COVID-19.
The public school system posted on its Facebook page Monday evening about the situation.
"As you are very much aware of the situation regarding COVID-19 throughout our region @kcs_district has experienced positive cases among our students and staff," the post said. "These cases have resulted in many student absences and staff absentee levels that have created staffing challenges throughout the district.
"As we’ve monitored staffing levels throughout, these issues have progressed to the point where we are unable to provide appropriate instructional environments for our students. Because of this, Kingsport City Schools will be closed on Thursday, January 27, 2022 and Friday, January 28, 2022 due to COVID-19 related staffing concerns."
This marks the second time in the second semester that KCS has closed because of COVID-19 and other illnesses.
The system on Jan. 18, the day after the Martin Luther King holiday, was out for similar concerns. At that time Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said that it was a combination of COVID-19 and other illnesses.
A COVID-19 dashboard of the school system shows Lincoln Elementary school, Washington Elementary School and Dobyns-Bennett High School with the highest numbers reported cases of COVID-19. However, D-B is the largest school in the school system, while the elementary schools are smaller.