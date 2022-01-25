KINGSPORT — COVID-19 has put a kink into Kingsport City Schools operations for the second time this month.
KCS has announced it will be closed Thursday and Friday due to staffing concerns caused by COVID.
The public school system posted on its Facebook page Monday evening about the situation. Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True confirmed the closing Tuesday morning.
"As you are very much aware of the situation regarding COVID-19 throughout our region @kcs_district has experienced positive cases among our students and staff," the post said. "These cases have resulted in many student absences and staff absentee levels that have created staffing challenges throughout the district.
"As we’ve monitored staffing levels throughout, these issues have progressed to the point where we are unable to provide appropriate instructional environments for our students. Because of this, Kingsport City Schools will be closed on Thursday, January 27, 2022 and Friday, January 28, 2022 due to COVID-19 related staffing concerns."
This marks the second time in the second semester that KCS has closed because of COVID-19 and other illnesses.
On Jan. 18, the day after the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, the system was out for similar concerns. At that time, True said that it was a combination of COVID-19 and other illnesses.
A COVID-19 Dashboard of the school system online Tuesday evening showed that as of Monday, Lincoln Elementary, Washington Elementary and Dobyns-Bennett had the highest numbers of reported cases of COVID-19. D-B is the largest school in the school system.
The dashboard, updated daily, showed that as of Monday, Dobyns-Bennett, which has more than 2,000 students, reported 26 presumed positive staff and student cases, those reported to the nursing staff but not necessarily yet compiled by the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.
Lincoln and Washington elementary schools each reported 11 cases of staff and students.
Systemwide, the district listed 67 students and 21 staff on the COVID Dashboard as of Monday.
Last week, Bristol, Tennessee, school officials made the decision to close school for three consecutive Mondays beginning Jan. 24 in an effort to have part-time staff help cover the four-day weeks.
Also earlier this month, Sullivan County and Hawkins County schools were out varying days for what officials in both systems said were weather-related issues, not COVID or staffing issues.
Kingsport Times News staffers Marina Waters and Rob Walters assisted with this article.
