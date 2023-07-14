KINGSPORT — A new content filter for computer use in Kingsport City Schools is on its way to being approved for the 2023-24 school year.
However, one Board of Education member said he is not happy the process didn’t include a new bid but rather an older bid onto which multiple school systems can piggy back to use.
The board at its regular Tuesday meeting voted 3-1, with Todd Golden voting no and member Julie Byers absent, to approve spending $85,997.45 for the 2023-24 school year on a ContentKeeper Content Filter Solution system via a TIPS-USA contract.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen next must approve the spending before it is finalized because the contract is for more an $50,0000.
Golden questioned the immediate need for the approval and asked how much the old system cost versus the proposed one and why bids weren’t done.
Chief Finance Officer David Frye said the process was streamlined since the system could get the TIPS-USA contract under a standard bid.
Frye also said school system sought out a better filter. Hampton said the new system was piloted at D-B in the spring and said the current system was not interfacing well with other systems used by students and teachers.
Frye said multiple options were considered before technology staff recommended the ContentKeeper. However, he said he was unsure if the amount would change for 2024-25 if the school system chooses to renew the contract for that fiscal year.
Hampton said it would be difficult to get the system in place without approval Tuesday. He and Frye emphasized technology personnel did their due diligence on the matter.
On another matter, Golden requested the renewal of the ESS Southeast LLC contract for placing substitute teachers in the school system be taken off the consent agent, but it ended up being approved 4-0 with one absent.
Golden asked if there wasn’t a required percentage fill rate for substitute needs in the contract. Chief Human Resources Officer Jennifer Guthrie and Frye said the percentage has gone up since ESS took over placing more substitutes except long-term ones; however, they said there wasn’t a specific percentage.
Guthrie said the percentage has hovered around 80 to 85% of daily teacher vacancies filled by ESS, which is higher than KCS did filling the slots itself. Other area systems using ESS include Kingsport and Hawkins County.
The BMA also must approve the ESS contract renewal. ESS pays subs the amount specified by KCS and gets a percentage of that pay for handling sub hirings.