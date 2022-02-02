KINGSPORT — The Kingsport City Schools Board of Education has revised its February schedule, alternating or flipping the normal meeting and work session calendar previously announced.
The Board of Education work session will now take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 (originally scheduled for Feb. 22). The regular board meeting will now take place 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb, 22, 2022 (originally scheduled for Feb. 8). The work session and meeting will be held at the KCS Administrative Support Center, 400 Clinchfield Street, third floor Tennessee Room, downtown Kingsport.
All board meetings and work sessions are open to the public.