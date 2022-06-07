KINGSPORT — New Kingsport City Schools families Thursday can register their children, while current and new KCS families will receive assistance with accessing their Aspen Parent Portal and parent Canvas accounts.
The KCS Registration Rally is set for 9 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 9 at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium, 1550 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport, TN 37664.
All new and current KCS families with registration needs or needing online assistance are encouraged to attend the KCS Registration Rally on either June 9 or a later one June 23.