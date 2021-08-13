KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools (KCS) is offering COVID-19 vaccination opportunities for KCS students aged 12 or old and employees in conjunction with the Sullivan County Regional Health Department (SCRHD).
Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be provided to any KCS student age 12-plus 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Dobyns-Bennett High School Main Entrance, 1 Tribe Way. A parent or guardian must be present at the time of vaccination to provide necessary consent. There is no cost for the vaccination and no insurance card is needed. Students will be provided the Pfizer vaccine. Scheduling of the second Pfizer dose will take place following the vaccination event.
KCS will also host a free COVID-19 vaccination opportunity for KCS and City of Kingsport employees 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Dobyns-Bennett High School ROTC Building, 1700 Legion Drive. There is no cost for the vaccination and no insurance card is needed. Employees may select either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. If selecting the Pfizer vaccine, scheduling of the second dose will take place following the vaccination event. Any employee wishing to attend should contact his/her principal or supervisor, who will coordinate duty coverage to accommodate the request. For COVID-19 vaccine information, please contact the Sullivan County Regional Health Department at (423) 279-2777 or visit http://www.sullivanhealth.org/.