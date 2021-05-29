KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools has named Andy Arnold, most recently a Bristol, Tennessee, school system principal, as its new chief technology officer.
Arnold will oversee all technology operations for the district, including all programs, services, policies, support and programming. He will assume his duties Wednesday, June 16, replacing Tony Robinson, who is resigning to move out of state and be closer to family.
“We are excited to add Mr. Arnold to our district leadership team. We’re confident his experience, skills and passion for educational technology will greatly propel us forward as we provide the highest caliber learning environment for our students, teachers and staff,” KCS Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said in a news release. “He is well-known throughout the region and across Tennessee for his expertise and abilities, and we are thrilled he will lead our technology efforts at this critical time.”
Arnold most recently served as principal of Vance Middle School in Bristol. Throughout his more than 25-year educational career, he has also served as a technology teacher, athletics coach and, for 15 years, as a director of technology and chief technology officer with Bristol City Schools.
Arnold’s statewide technology leadership experience includes serving as the chairman of the board of directors of the Tennessee Educational Technology Association for three years.
Arnold holds two master’s degrees: a master of arts in education from Cumberland University and a master of arts in educational leadership and administration from Union College. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in technology education from Appalachian State.