KINGSPORT – Kingsport City Schools Board of Education member Carrie Upshaw passed away on Sunday, Dec. 6, following a lengthy illness.
The long-time board member leaves a legacy of service to the Kingsport educational community spanning multiple decades.
First elected in 2009, Upshaw served three terms as a member of the Board of Education, including multiple terms as board president. Her long history of service to the children, families and employees of Kingsport also includes holding the role of PTA president at both Washington Elementary and John Sevier Middle School.
“We are incredibly saddened to learn of Carrie’s passing,” said KCS Superintendent Dr. Jeff Moorhouse. “She has passionately served the Kingsport education community for many years, as both a parent and as a school board member. Our community is a much better place because of her service and dedication to the children of Kingsport, and we join her family in grieving during this difficult time.”
Upshaw was a member of the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) All Tennessee School Board, was a Level IV board member, and was an active participant in conferences and public school advocacy at both the state and national level. Her leadership impacted multiple significant KCS initiatives, including the creation of D-B EXCEL, the development of the Dobyns-Bennett High School Science and Technology Center, and the construction of the KCS Administrative Support Center.
“Carrie was a dedicated servant leader who possessed an exemplary passion for our city and for Kingsport City Schools,” said Board of Education President Jim Welch. “Her presence was a gift that will be greatly missed.”