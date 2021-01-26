KINGSPORT — School board members locally and across the Volunteer State are being recognized this week.
Jan. 25-29 has been declared School Board Appreciation Week in Tennessee.
The week helps build awareness and understanding of the vital functions a locally elected board of education plays in a community.
Kingsport City Schools (KCS) will be joining the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) and all public school districts across the state to celebrate the week by honoring local board members for their commitment to children.
“During unprecedented times, our school system has gone to immeasurable lengths to support students and families in our community,” KCS Superintendent Dr. Jeff Moorhouse said.
“We have remained committed to the mission of preparing students to have the skills to be productive citizens and life-changing contributors to society. The Board of Education members have made the challenges of the past year achievable due to their countless hours of effort to ensure the success of Kingsport City Schools students,” Moorhouse said.
Moorhouse said the key work of school boards is to raise student achievement by:
- Creating a vision for what the community wants the school district to be and for making student achievement the top priority;
- Establishing standards for what students will be expected to learn and be able to do;
- Ensuring progress is measured to be certain the district’s goals are achieved and students are learning at expected levels;
- Being accountable for their decisions and actions by continually tracking and reporting results;
- Creating a safe, orderly climate where teachers can teach and students can learn;
- Forming partnerships with others in the community to solve common problems; and
- Focusing attention on the need for continuous improvement by questioning, refining and revising issues related to student achievement.
Board members serving Kingsport City Schools are Jim Welch, BOE president; Julie Byers, BOE vice president; and BOE members Tim Dean, Todd Golden and Eric Hyche. Biographies of the school board members are available online.
Dean was appointed recently by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to fill the unexpired term of the late Carrie Upshaw, who died in office from cancer. The nonpartisan seats of Dean, a former board member who is not seeking election, and Hyche are on the May city election ballot. So far, Denny Foncy Darnell III has filed a petition to run for the BOE, and Tyler Chase Brooks and Brandon Fletcher have picked up but have not filed BOE petitions.
The board generally holds its regular monthly meeting on the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. and a work session on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. All meetings and work sessions are open to the public.
The next scheduled work session is 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Tennessee Room at the KCS Administrative Support Center, 400 Clinchfield St., third floor, downtown Kingsport.
KCS is a public school district serving students in the city portion of Sullivan and Hawkins counties along with some tuition students outside the city limits. The district is comprised of 13 schools, including a pre-K, eight elementary schools, two middle schools, one high school, a high school program of choice and an alternative learning program, with total enrollment more than 7,700 students. The vision of Kingsport City Schools is to Inspire. Cultivate. Impact.
For more information on KCS, visit k12k.com, listen live on WCSK 90.3 FM, The Voice of KCS, read our blog, We Are KCS, download our mobile app for Apple / Android devices or call (423) 378.2100. On social media; follow KCS on Facebook (Kingsport City Schools), Twitter (@KCS_District), Instagram (@kcs_district), LinkedIn (Kingsport City Schools) and check out the system’s YouTube Channel (KPTSchools).