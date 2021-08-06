KINGSPORT — Although enrollment in Kingsport City Schools hasn’t quite settled down yet, Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said things are beginning to come into focus with more than 7,200 K-12 students enrolled.
School for students began Monday, although kindergartners have been attending on a staggered basis, and True said he didn’t have enough numbers to give an estimate of enrollment. Friday will be the first day with all kindergarten students attending.
However, he said the system was “showing 7,172” Wednesday and 7,216 Thursday. “There are still an additional 400-plus students that are still to be accounted for. That is very typical for this time of year,” True said Tuesday.
“As a point of reference to Monday,” True said, the Tuesday “number is almost 700 more than Monday. In a typical year, we would continue to see that number bump up in the coming days.”
On Thursday, he said the enrollment figure had grown to 7,216.
“For the first week or two, we work through,” True said Thursday evening. “The state really starts looking at numbers on day 20.”
WHAT ABOUT ‘NO SHOWS?’
However, True said the caveat is the “no shows,” students the system had last school year and expected to return this academic year who have seemingly vanished, although they may have moved or transferred to another local system. He said as of Thursday KCS had about 370 of those. On Tuesday, it was about 400.
Looking at things another way, he said compared to the same time in 2019-20, the last school year that started with no COVID-19 effects, the school system on its fourth day had 24 fewer enrolled students than the fourth day this year.
In addition, he said there are more no shows this school year than then. Offsetting that, he said, is that two years ago in days two through 10, the system picked up more than 300 students.
Since school funding is based on average daily attendance and enrollment, depending on the source, the number of students in school and numbers enrolled affect the budget pie among Sullivan County, Kingsport, Bristol, Tennessee, and a small part of Johnson City schools. Kingsport also gets some funding from its part of Hawkins County, where it has students and Washington Elementary.
For the just-finished school year, all systems in Sullivan County (three cities and the county) retained about the same split of revenues based on numbers of students, although the systems overall had slight decreases in student numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sullivan and Hawkins counties will return students to classes Monday, Aug. 9. Sullivan will open its new West Ridge High School in Blountville, a merger of three high schools into one expected to open with about 2,000 students.