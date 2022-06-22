KINGSPORT — Suzanne Lewis is the new coordinator of early childhood programs and Palmer Early Learning Center Principal, effective immediately.
Lewis replaces Dr. Amy Doran, who retired from the position at the end of the 2021-22 school year, Kingsport City Schools announced Monday.
Previously, Lewis has served as an associate principal at Kennedy Elementary. She also has been a Kindergarten and first grade teacher, a math teacher leader and a core coach. Lewis has been a member of the Tennessee Teacher Leader Standards Committee and served as a Read to be Ready trainer and site monitor.
In addition, she has almost 10 years experience with Mountain States Health Alliance (now part of Ballad Health) in healthcare administration.
"We are excited to have Suzanne lead our early childhood programs and support our children and families in this important area," KCS Superintendent Dr. Jeff Moorhouse said. "Her background and experience will help us move forward in our efforts to provide high quality early childhood experiences for the Kingsport community."
Lewis holds a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from East Tennessee State University and an education specialist degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
"I am incredibly excited for this opportunity to continue serving the families and children of Kingsport," Lewis said. “KCS has a tremendous legacy of quality early childhood education and we look to continue its growth, knowing this child-centered approach forms the foundation for future academic excellence and student success."