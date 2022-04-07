Kingsport City Schools Coordinated School Health Advisory Council to meet
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport City Schools Coordinated School Health Advisory Council will hold an annual council meeting 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in the KCS Administrative Support Center, 400 Clinchfield Street, Tennessee Room, third floor in downtown Kingsport.
The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss student wellness programs as well as plan for any areas of improvement for the next school year.
For more information or to reserve a seat at the meeting, please contact KCS Coordinator of Coordinated School Health, Johanna Montogmery via email at jmontgomery@k12k.com or call (423) 378.2147. The meeting is open to the public.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.