KINGSPORT — By the end of March, Kingsport City Schools officials will know if the planned renovation of the former Sullivan North High School into the future Sevier Middle School actually can be done for $24.2 million.
"The world has changed a lot in the last month," Board of Education member Brandon Fletcher said during the March 8 board meeting where the board voted 5-0 to approve the funding plan.
"That's a lot of commas," board member Melissa Woods said.
Chief Finance Officer David Frye said both statements are rue but the estimate takes into account some inflation and the alternates bid separately could but cut or delayed if the low bid comes back too high.
"It has what we think we need to have," Frye said of the project as proposed, which includes new heating and cooling for the building, as well as demolishing the old pool building and filling in the pool, which has been drained and unused for decades.
WHAT IF LOW BID TOO HIGH?
Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse and board President Jim Welch said the school system can put the project "in park" if the bids far exceed available funds, as well as can pick and choose among alternates and do "value engineering" to bring costs down.
In addition, Moorhouse said delaying the planned opening of the school from August of 2023 to August of 2024 would reduce any premiums paid for a quicker project turnaround.
PROJECTED PRICE TAG: $44.2 MILLION
If the $24.2 million estimate holds true, that would make for a $44.2 million investment in the property once known as Sullivan North High/Middle schools at 2533 North John B. Dennis Highway.
The other $20 million came from the city's share of a Sullivan County Commission countywide bond issue for school system capital projects. The city used that money to purchase North in early 2017 but didn't take possession until June of 2021, after North closed as a county school in May of that year.
The board approved the funding March 9 because a bid opening for the project is set for Thursday, March 31. A pre-bid conference with potential contractors was held March 16.
The main funding sources for the project, as approved in a school board vote March 8 and explained by Chief Finance officer Frye, for the future Sevier renovations fund (General Project Fund) will be as follows:
• $7,183,732 in ESSER (Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief) 3.0 federal money already dedicated to the future Sevier project, specifically HVAC and roofing.
• $6,272,392 from the General Purpose School Fund, accomplished by by increasing interest earnings by $331 and estimated E-rate funds by $400,000.
• $6 million in city bonds, the school system's share of city bonds issue in the fall of 2021.
• $4,192,476 from the existing future Sevier account fund.
• $251,069 remaining unspent of a general project fund to be transferred to the future Sevier renovations.
Compared to a Tennessee recommendation for school systems and other local government operations to keep 3 percent in unrestricted reserves, that is $9,260,484 more than the recommendation or $7,635,796 beyond a 5 percent threshold. That is why Frye said he was comfortable taking money from unrestricted reserves for the future Sevier project.
EXPENDITURES BROKEN DOWN
On the expenditure side of the $24.2 million, Frye said the North/Sevier project is estimated to be $19,371,633 plus a 6 percent contingency of $1,182,408, a 6 percent architect's fee of $1,182,408 and three alternates of $335,168.
Other expenses that go toward the $24.2 million are to be purchased directly by the school system instead of through a contractor, including $500,000 in technology, $500,000 in parking lot repair and resurfacing, marker bods for $225,000, $103,750 in static electricity and $100,000 for a project manager.
PROJECT MANAGER EXPENSE QUESTIONED
Board member Todd Golden asked why a project manager was needed when a contractor and architect were involved with the project. Frye responded that the project manager likely would be the same one who already has been working with the school system on the project, a city employee who was project manager for the addition to Dobyns-Bennett High School.
Welch said project managers are generally a wise investment, especially projects the size of the North renovation and the more than $20 million D-B expansion completed in 2019. Frye said the payment was not directly to the city-employed individual and was not an offset of that person's pay.
SAVINGS YET TO COME
In addition, additional savings not yet subtracted from the $24.2 million calculation, are the movement of the North cooling tower, installed in 2014, from the former North building to the Robinson Middle School.
Frye said the former North cooling tower is to be replaced and was going to be an expense to remove from the future Sevier, which will get a different type of air conditioning and heating system.
The cost of the move of a tower with an estimated eight years of life is estimated to be $275,000, $250,000 for the move and $25,000 in engineering/architectural fees, for Robinson's maintenance. That compares to the estimated cost of $850,000 for a new tower that could last at least 16 years.
Frye said the move will help minimize costs at both schools since the $24.2 million estimate includes having a contractor remove the old North tower, something that will be taken out of the scope of work before bids are formally let.
Plus, Frye said school system officials recently learned the Robinson cooler is functioning at such a low efficiency it will no longer effectively cool the building. In addition, Frye said, the transferred cooling tower can be installed this summer, while a new one could not be in place by then, leaving the school system system to pay up to $30,000 a month to rent a cooling tower for Robinson.
Activities and uses at Robinson will be moved elsewhere during the part of the summer when the cooling tower is replaced, Frye said.
