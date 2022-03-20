KINGSPORT — Apprenticeships for local high school students may become more commonplace.
A proposal to use an anonymous donation to update the football and baseball field lights at Dobyns-Bennett High School’s J. Fred Johnson Stadium is getting a second chance.
And an updated facilities study for Kingsport City Schools is on track.
APPRENTICESHIPS TO BOOM?
News coverage of the Feb. 28 visit of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to a new career technical education operation at the future Sevier Middle School and a signing day for Eastman Chemical Co. and Silgan Closures apprentices has proven fruitful for D-B’s Work Based Learning Program.
Kingsport Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said business and industries are approaching education officials with offers to have programs similar to Eastman and Silgan.
“We’ve had many more businesses reach out to the school system” for apprenticeships, Moorhouse told the Board of Education during his report near the end of its March 8 meeting.
During the signing day, an Eastman official said the chemical, fibers and plastics maker plans to expand the apprenticeships to include other local high schools and up to 50 students a year. This year’s signing included six students from Eastman and three from Silgan. Eastman’s program is a pilot, while this school year marked Silgan’s third year with an apprenticeship program.
STADIUM LIGHTING REBID
KCS has rebid a stadium lighting package for J. Fred Johnson Stadium, following a recent vote by the BOE to reject all bids on a combination lighting and sound system project that drew a low bid more than twice the $600,000 commitment for funding from a benefactor school officials have declined to identify by request of the donor.
The bids are due March 23, and Moorhouse said he plans a called meeting of less than five minutes sometime March 24 to accept a bid or reject all bids.
FACILITIES UPDATE ON TRACK
Moorhouse said the five-member BOE and seven-member Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in in a joint work session 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 in the Tennessee Room, located on the third floor of the Administrative Support Center, 400 Clinchfield St., Suite 200, above the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce.
Moorhouse said the main agenda item is the proposal for an updated school facilities study for the DeJong-Richter project completed in 2014, before a Sullivan County bond issue for school capital projects countywide in the first quarter of 2017.
Officials of Cooperative Strategies, which purchased DeJong-Richter, have the original study and are willing to do an update, Moorhouse and Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said.
Although the conversion of the former Sullivan North High School to the future Sevier Middle School isn’t to make the school and grounds ready for Sevier until August of 2024, Moorhouse said that Sevier and Robinson middle schools already are using the athletic fields to practice baseball and softball at the former North.
ELECTED SUPERINTENDENTS?
Board President Jim Welch said legislation to re-establish elected school superintendents in Tennessee, which banned that practice in the 1990s, has stalled in committee and likely won’t see the light of day this legislative session. It is a short one in a two-year cycle because this is an election year for all House members and some Senate members.
PRINCIPAL SPEAKS TO LAWMAKERS
Amy Doran, who heads up early childhood education for the school system and is principal of the Palmer Center, testified March 9 to Tennessee lawmakers about pre-K and early childhood opportunities for the future, Moorhouse said.
