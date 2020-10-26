KINGSPORT — Would you like to know more about the inner workings and operations of a local school system?
All it requires is acceptance into the program after an interview and an investment of your time.
Kingsport City Schools is accepting applications for the 2020-21 class of Insight KCS, an opportunity for 10 to 15 local residents to learn more about the system's educational and functional operations.
The $100 tuition fee will be waived.
Insight KCS is an initiative that provides opportunities for stakeholders and potential advocates from various sectors of the Kingsport community to study the full scope of education and operations of KCS, according to a news release about the annual program.
During six sessions occurring throughout the 2020-21 school year, program participants will review the full scope of KCS. Session times are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the following dates, all on Fridays:
— Nov. 13: Orientation, Leadership, and KCS Organizational Overview
— Dec. 4: KCS Vision
— Feb. 5, 2021: Teaching and Learning
— March 5, 2021: School Facilities and Operations
— April 9, 2021: Business Operations and Community Engagement
— May 7, 2021: Student Services
Sessions will occur within the KCS COVID-19 operational protocols, and program specifics and agenda are subject to change.
Full attendance and participation in the Insight KCS program is expected. Applicants must be 21, and individual interviews may be held prior to participant selection.
Insight KCS was the 2015 recipient of the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) Award for Excellence in Education Program.
More information on Insight KCS is available online at www.k12k.com. Applications will be accepted online through Nov. 11. For additional program information, contact Andy True at (423) 378-2130.