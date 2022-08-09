Insight KCS applications being taken

KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools is accepting applications for the 2022-23 class of Insight KCS. In its ninth year, the program is an opportunity for 10 to 15 area residents to learn more about the inner workings of all KCS educational and functional operations.

Insight KCS is an initiative that provides opportunities for stakeholders and potential advocates from various sectors of the Kingsport community to study the full scope of education and operations of Kingsport City Schools.

