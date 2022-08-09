KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools is accepting applications for the 2022-23 class of Insight KCS. In its ninth year, the program is an opportunity for 10 to 15 area residents to learn more about the inner workings of all KCS educational and functional operations.
Insight KCS is an initiative that provides opportunities for stakeholders and potential advocates from various sectors of the Kingsport community to study the full scope of education and operations of Kingsport City Schools.
During six sessions occurring throughout the 2022-23 school year, accepted program participants will review the full scope of Kingsport City Schools. Session times are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the following dates:
• Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 — School Facilities and Operations
• Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 — Human Resources and Finance
• Friday, March 24, 2023 — Student Services and Community Engagement
Full attendance and participation in the Insight KCS program is expected. Applicants must be 21 years of age or older to apply, and individual interviews may be held prior to participant selection. A $100 tuition fee is charged to offset program expenses.
Insight KCS was the 2015 recipient of the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) Award for Excellence in Education Program.
For additional program information, contact Dr. Andy True, KCS assistant superintendent of administration, at (423) 378-2130 or atrue@k12k.com.
Kingsport City Schools (KCS) is a public school district located in Kingsport, Tennessee, serving students in Sullivan and Hawkins counties. The district is comprised of 13 schools, including a pre-K school, eight elementary schools, two middle schools, one high school, a high school program of choice and an alternative learning program; total enrollment is more than 7,400 students. The vision of Kingsport City Schools is to “Inspire. Cultivate. Impact.”
