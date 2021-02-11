KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School’s 2021 and 2022 graduations are moving from Saturday morning to Friday evening, and the school system’s spring break for 2022 is moving to a different week.
The Kingsport Board of Education made those school calendar changes at its regular meeting Tuesday evening.
Kingsport City Schools officials said the graduation change is because of positive feedback from the Friday graduation held in 2020, and the spring break change will lessen potential missed instructional days because it coincides with the D-B marching band’s planned trip to perform in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Ireland.
However, the BOE tabled a proposal to move the 2021 fall break until more input can be gathered. That proposal would switch fall break to coincide with a week when D-B has no football game.
“It has to do with fall break being so soon,” BOE President Jim Welch said Wednesday, explaining that board members feared vacations and day care arrangements might already have been made based on the 2021-22 calendar approved in October 2020.
To give input on the 2021 fall break, email welch at jwelch@k12k.com or Assistant Superintendent Andy True at atrue@k12k.com.
On the other hand, Welsh said the BOE felt the spring break was far enough in the future to avoid those kinds of potential conflicts.
“Sometimes parents start making those plans ahead of time, as soon as we put that calendar out,” Welch said, adding that the football schedule, done in two-year increments, was unknown when the board set the fall break.
The BOE votes of 5-0 tweaked the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school calendars the board previously approved. True presented the board four proposed changes.
Based on information
received after the approval
of the 2020-21 and 2021-22 KCS calendars, the board:
Approved
- a proposed date change of the 2021 graduation from Saturday, May 22, to Friday, May 21.
“This revision is based on a recommendation from Dobyns-Bennett staff to move graduation to a Friday night event, due to positive feedback related to such a change for the 2020 graduation,” True wrote. “This change would also allow for ‘rain date’ scheduling on Saturday, should inclement weather postpone the event on Friday evening.
Approved
- a proposed date change of the 2022 graduation from Saturday, May 21 to Friday, May 20 for the same reasons given for this year’s graduation change.
Tabled
- a proposal to change the date of the 2021 fall break from Oct. 11-15 to Oct. 4-8 until more information and feedback can be gathered.
“This revision is based on the release of the fall 2021 athletic schedule, which has Dobyns-Bennett with a bye week (no Friday night football game) on Friday, Oct. 8,” True wrote. “Shifting the fall break one week earlier would align fall break with the bye week.”
Changed
- the 2022 spring break from March 28-April 1 to March 14-18.
“This revision is based on proposed travel by the Dobyns-Bennett marching band to perform at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Ireland in 2022,” True wrote. “The tentative dates of travel for that trip are March 12-21, 2022. The proposed change would minimize potential missed instructional days for involved students and staff.”