KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Times News asked the six candidates for two Kingsport Board of Education seats five questions. The nonpartisan election is May 18, and early voting starts April 28.
Following are the emailed answers to the fifth and final question: Where does the system need the most improvement?
TYLER BROOKS
“The system needs the most improvement by focusing on trade classes, increase internships, character development programs, continue the drive of AP (Advanced Placement) and technology development and take the politics out of the decisions. We need to work together for the best interest of the kids at all times.”
DENNY DARNELL
“There is one significant area that I believe KCS could improve, and it involves the early stages of a child’s educational experience. KCS, and all of Tennessee, need to work tirelessly to obtain a higher success of our children reading on grade level by the end of third grade.
“Children enter Kindergarten to ‘learn to read’ and transition to ‘read to learn’ after the third grade. Statistics show that one in six students who are not reading on grade level by the end of the third grade do not graduate high school. Learning to read is not only a school district-level issue; it needs to include community engagement. We currently have supporting programs like Kingsport Boys and Girls Club, Girls Inc. of Kingsport, and United We Read that help our students succeed, but our state scores have remained consistently the same. We need improvement and a robust curriculum.”
BRANDON FLETCHER
“KCS is an exceptional system. We prove this through our academic scores, liberal arts and athletics. More importantly, when relocating to Northeast Tennessee, families often choose Kingsport because of our schools. KCS is the driver of economic success for our city.
“Our educators are exceptional, and our extracurricular activities are second to none. In most cases, I do not believe we have an education problem. I believe there is a problem in our culture as it relates to family involvement. With many programs already underway, we need to double down in our effort to encourage family and community engagement in the path to success for our KCS students.”
ERIC HYCHE
“First, we can do a better job of helping students make career decisions before leaving high school. Making career decisions is difficult for anyone, but especially for a 17-year-old. We can help them by providing opportunities to experience work first-hand, such as the Work-Based Learning Program at D-B (Dobyns-Bennett High School). I would love to see more area employers be willing to participate in this program.
“Second, we need to do a better job with students who choose not to go to college. While it is unrealistic to assume that high school can provide all of the necessary training, we can provide programs that allow these students to begin their certificate program while in high school. Then, once they graduate, they will only need a few more hours of training at a Tennessee College of Applied Technology facility before entering the workforce with the skills to earn a good wage.”
JAMIE JACKSON
“The Model City has a proud tradition of investing in a world-class school system, and the fruits have included numerous AP (Advanced Placement) and dual enrollment programs, along with the outstanding teachers and extensive class offerings to fully prepare our college bound students.
“As a construction business owner for over 20 years, we hire workers straight out of high school. We feel these students need to be better trained to be ready for work. For students who don’t go to college, our goal should be job-ready from graduation day. We can bring dignity back to the skilled trades by expanding vocational, technical, and industrial certifications and hands-on apprenticeships with local businesses. We should make sure students can hit the ground running and know the basics of personal finance and how to build a business. With the right preparation, Kingsport’s kids can compete with the best in the world right here at home.”
MELISSA WOODS
“In KCS we do many things well, but there’s always room for growth. By improving proficiencies in the core subjects of reading and math in our elementary and middle schools, our students will be better prepared to succeed in high school and beyond.
“In order to improve in these areas, we must begin at the foundation. We can no longer maintain past results with current resources. I’ve spoken with educators at almost every school in our system and there’s a recurring theme in our conversations. Specifically, there aren’t enough resources committed to addressing behavioral concerns. Our educators are spending more and more time addressing discipline issues rather than teaching. A disciplined learning environment is step one on the ‘staircase to excellence;’ behavioral standards must be maintained in order to continue to thrive as a school system.”