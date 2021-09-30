KINGSPORT — The Kingsport City Schools Board of Education on Tuesday night discussed the idea of livestreaming its meetings and work sessions on YouTube.
But if you weren’t at the meeting, you missed the discussion. You could later listen to an audio recording of the meeting online at the school system’s website or wait until the audio is broadcast on WCSK radio, 90.3 on the FM dial.
That’s why BOE Vice President Julie Byers and Todd Golden support the plan to broadcast audio and video of the meetings and work sessions, something for which Byers said she gets requests for most every meeting.
An example of an audio recording of a past meeting is available on the WCSK website.
MEMBERS SPLIT ON POSTPANDEMIC LIVESTREAM
“I just don’t understand the apprehension,” Golden said. “We should get with the program.” He said some members of the public have Facebook livestreamed part of the school board meetings in the past.
The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen has its meetings videoed and livestreamed on its website, while the Sullivan County Commission livestreams its meetings, as does the Sullivan County Board of Education.
In contrast, BOE President Jim Welch said he’s never had anybody ask him about a video broadcast of a city school board meeting, although he said he would not oppose a live broadcast on the radio station. Now, the audio portion of the meetings is presented a few days later and a link is posted on the KCS website.
“The requests are out there. I’m not actually seeking them,” Byers said of texts sent to her.
The issue comes after the expiration of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order that allowed public bodies to meet virtually on Zoom, Facebook and other platforms, Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse explained.
Melissa Woods said she has no problem with the idea as long as the BOE knows how much it might cost before approving it and the video is up to KCS quality standards, something that the board struggled with during virtual meetings.
Brandon Fletcher left the Tuesday night meeting for his job before the non-voting discussion.
GOLDEN SAYS VIDEO DEMAND HIGH
“TikTok was made for video. We’re in a TikTok-YouTube-Facebook generation,” Golden said, although Welch said he feared board meetings would become a “show” where people act differently.
“If we do it, I think we can do it with dignity,” Welch said.
“I want us to be cautious. If we do do it, I want us to do it well,” Welch said, adding that his concern is that people watching the feed could comment on it live during the meeting rather than be limited to the public comment section.
Golden said KCS could block all comments during the meeting.
“We did the electronic meetings when we had to do electronic meetings,” Welch said.
As a case in point, Welch cited the called board meeting Aug. 27 during which opposing sides on the question of a mask mandate for the school system spoke. Welch said he was proud of how both sides acted, something he said might be lost with a board broadcast or livestream. However, a television station and newspaper videoed many of the public commenters.
MEETING AUDIO HIT OR MISS
“It was a laptop on a coat rack with ambient audio,” Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True explained of how the meetings were broadcast through part of the pandemic. Golden said that would be fine to start off, although Woods said the video and audio need to be of better quality.
Byers said when she attended an August meeting virtually because she was out of town on business, she could barely hear the voices, was texting people to see what was occurring, and didn’t have a real-time experience with the meeting.
Byers said people keep asking her why they can’t just pull up the meetings on their phone, tablet or computer as they did during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With Golden’s request to discuss the issue, True and Moorhouse said KCS staff are looking for guidance on how or if the BOE wants to pursue broadcasting the usually monthly meetings and monthly work sessions.
He said the coat rack set-up has no cost, but that putting in better audio probably would. The board did not discuss how many cameras it might want or if they would be stationary or moveable and if moveable, by whom.
Moorhouse said the staff will present specific options and costs to the board at its Oct. 19 meeting.
True said options include live or tape-delayed broadcasts, although he warned the group that a true live broadcast could quickly become a problem with language or outbursts from the public. Golden said in that case the school system simply could “pull the plug” on the broadcast and edit the offending section out of archived video.
Welch said the “meeting” was only the in-person event, which had written minutes later approved by the board as its formal record.
D-B has a broadcasting and video program, but the board did not discuss it while talking about the livestreaming.
The Sullivan County school board pays for the services of The Video Guy. The county board in July 20 increased Tim Flannagan’s pay from $150 to $200 per meeting or work session.
