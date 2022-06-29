KINGSPORT — Kingsport’s Board of Education is preparing to create or revise up to 24 policies in coming months, and it also may look at its bullying policy for possible revision for a 25th action.
Twelve policies, five new and seven revised, are set for board action at its July 12 meeting.
All except the bullying policy were recommended by the Tennessee School Boards Association in order to comply with state law.
They range from allowing high school students to carry a balance on their meal accounts to adopting a state-mandated new grading scale that lowers the minimum “A” grade from 93 to 90 and moves an “F” from below 70 to below 60.
WHAT ARE GRADE DETAILS?
An “A” would be 90 to 100 instead of 93-100, a “B” 80 to 89 instead of 85-92, a “C” 75 to 79 instead of 76-84 and a “D” 60 to 69 instead of 70 to 74, according to proposals the board reviewed at its Tuesday work session.
Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum Rhonda Stringham said the change would take effect for the 2022-23 school year but would not be retroactive to past school years unless guidance to that effect comes from the Tennessee Board of Education, which meets in July. The change would increase grade point averages.
MEAL OVERDRAFTS WOULD BE ALLOWED
As for school nutrition, Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said allowing up to a $15 deficit in meal accounts for high school students would help offset the expected issues when the federal free meal waiver program for all students, implemented in early 2020 because of COVID-19, ends on Thursday. Similar overdrafts are allowed at the elementary and middle school levels.
Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said he had communicated with the office of U.S. Rep. Diane Harshbarger, R-1st, about the possibility of an 11th-hour decision of Congress keeping free meals. True said school officials hold out hope that might happen.
“Students may not realize they have zero balances,” True said of allowing overcharges of up to $15, which is a week of lunches in high school. In addition, he said elementary and middle students who exceed the allowable negative balances may be given a regular meal instead of an alternative meal such as a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
“It’s hard to learn if you’re hungry,” BOE Vice President Julie Byers said.
BOARD DISCUSSES BULLYING
Board member Brandon Fletcher said it is also hard for students to learn if they are being bullied, including cyberbullied, during a discussion of the bullying policy Byers asked be discussed.
“Let’s take bullying seriously,” Byers said, adding that 87% of school shooters indicated they were bullied in school.
BOE President Jim Welch said all humans have a right to protect themselves but that bullies are “consistent and persistent with what you do” rather than having isolated or one-time “wild hair” moments.
“We need to show people we’re serious about bullying,” Byers said.
She called for a joint public meeting of school boards throughout the region to share what works in combating the problem.
“Have we been too soft for too long? I don’t know,” Fletcher said.
In the audience was Twana Taylor, who in February during public comment told the BOE that the system needs to address bullying.
Welch said consistency in enforcing anti-bullying rules from one school to another is needed, something True said principals in Kingsport City Schools already are working to do. Member Melissa Woods said she’s heard complaints that bullying is not addressed consistently across the school system.
“There need to be consequences, starting in kindergarten,” Woods said.
Fletcher said, “Nobody can learn when they’re hungry. Nobody can learn when they’re bullied. I think we call can agree.”