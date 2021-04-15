KINGSPORT — Citing among other things public opinion, all six Kingsport Board of Education candidates in the May 18 election for two seats say they do not favor implementing the “cancel culture” idea of changing Native American mascots in Kingsport City Schools.
During and just after a Rotary Club of Kingsport forum on Wednesday, five said they would not support changing the mascots, which are the Dobyns-Bennett High School Indians, Sevier Middle Warriors and Robinson Middle Redskins.
BOE President Jim Welch has said that mascot decisions lie at the school level, not with the school board.
Initially, under the format of the forum, only three candidates addressed the issue. However, during closing remarks a fourth addressed it and after the meeting the Kingsport Times News interviewed the fifth candidate. The sixth candidate, who was invited but absent because of demands of his job schedule, was interviewed by phone Wednesday afternoon by the Times News.
D-B senior Fathima Shaik earlier this school year started an online petition seeking mascot changes, but a subsequent online petition opposed to name changes drew more support.
KCS online surveys of the community and middle school students in 2018 found little support for changing the mascots of Robinson and Sevier.
WHAT DID the CANDIDATES SAY?
“Personally, one of the mascot names makes me a bit queasy, but the community has spoken,” seven-year incumbent Eric Hyche said in his closing remarks, referring to survey results that found about 78% support for retaining Sevier Warriors but a bit less for keeping Robinson Redskins. However, he said the issue could be addressed again.
“The cancel culture is getting ridiculous,” candidate Tyler Brooks said by phone after the forum he was unable to attend. “I don’t think any of the mascots should be replaced.”
He said the names were chosen with no ill intent and serve to honor Native Americans.
Melissa Woods, interviewed immediately after the meeting, said, “I love America” and added that she is “not impressed” with cancel culture. She said the Native American mascots have served the system well for about 100 years.
“I don’t think we should be focused on things like school colors and mascots” and “dividing ourselves over things that really don’t matter” when things like improving elementary literacy and math skills need attention.
The three other candidates addressed the matter during the forum:
“I would support the schools’ decision,” Jamie Jackson told the club. “I would support keeping our mascots the way they are.” She said the mascots and the “One Tribe” moniker for K-12 students honor and pay tribute to Native Americans and their history in this region.
Denny Darnell cited a 2007 state law that prohibits removing Native American mascots by law or policy, leaving the decision up to communities and individual schools. He said the survey spoke for students and the community.
Brandon Fletcher said, “It’s not a school board decision.” He added that following the survey results was correct because the poll represents community opinion and “pays homage and gives reverence to the Native American community.”
The election for the two nonpartisan, four-year school board seats, among five overall, is May 18, and early voting will start April 29.
Interim BOE member Tim Dean, appointed to replace Carrie Upshaw, who died in office, is not seeking election.