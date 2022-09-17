KINGSPORT — School and city officials are planning a Dec. 14 completion of $4 million in renovations to transform the former Sullivan North High School gym and surrounding area into the Tribe Athletic Complex.

Until then, all Dobyns-Bennett basketball games will be away games because the Buck Van Huss Dome is closed due to structural issues.

Andy True

Dr. Andy True, Kingsport City Schools assistant superintendent of administration
Pat Shull

Pat Shull, mayor of Kingsport
Chris McCartt mug

Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt

