KINGSPORT — School and city officials are planning a Dec. 14 completion of $4 million in renovations to transform the former Sullivan North High School gym and surrounding area into the Tribe Athletic Complex.
Until then, all Dobyns-Bennett basketball games will be away games because the Buck Van Huss Dome is closed due to structural issues.
In back-to-back called meetings at 8:30 and 11 a.m., first the Board of Education and then the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved awarding the lone construction bidder the project for a total cost of almost $3.2 million and to be done by Dec. 14.
“We know it’s a tight timeframe to get that done,” Assistant Superintendent Andy True said after the BOE meeting of the quick turnaround of opening the bid Wednesday and approving it Friday.
“The bid did align with the budget,” True said. “We’re really excited to move forward with this project.”
At the BMA meeting, City Manager Chris McCartt said he was glad the sole bid was reasonable.
“We only had one bidder, but this was a very competitive bid compared to where we were with the architect’s estimates,” McCartt said.
Mayor Pat Shull said, “We don’t want to do something not in the interest of the taxpayers.”
McCartt said he was proud of his staff and how they came together to get the project on its way and that the city was “very fortunate” to have a place for the D-B teams to play while the dome undergoes renovations.
“A lot of moving pieces had to come together very, very quickly in order for us to meet a very tight timeframe,” McCartt said.
Shull echoed the sentiments of McCartt about how the city staff and school staff were able to piece together an agreement in a timely manner.
True said the first D-B game to be held at the complex likely would be with Volunteer High School on Dec. 16, followed by the Alpha Invitational basketball tournament starting Dec. 20.
NOT ALL WORK IN BID
School officials said the almost $3.2 million was within the overall $4 million project estimate, with some of the non-bid work and materials to be provided directly by the school system.
The total cost of contracted work is projected to be no more than $3,187,838. That is based on a base bid by Preston Construction Co. of $2,842,300 plus a $175,000 architect’s fee, a 5% contingency of $141,500 and an additional 1% contingency of $29,038.
Both boards Friday also voted to approve the addition of $60,187.85 to a contract with Central Knox, doing business as Central Technologies, to put in 23 interior and four exterior surveillance cameras at the complex.
HOW IS WORK SPLIT?
Replacing the gym floor, for which an anonymous donor has given $100,000, and renovating the gym entrance area and concession stand are included in the bid, as is gutting the locker rooms, but furnishing the locker rooms and bleachers will be handled by the school system, True said.
Also handled by the school system will be interior painting as well as hallway, restroom and concession stand projects. Other items to be handled by the school system include pressure washing the exterior of the building, awning netting, a previously funded HVAC upgrade to cost more than $600,000, new LED parking lot lights, ceiling tile, gym lights, moving scoreboards from the dome and branding of the new complex, some of which will be done with the help of work-based learning students, with whom True met Friday.
Included in the bid are four alternates: $11,000 for concessions casework; $36,000 for demolition and finishes in Rooms 35, 24 and 25; $36,000 for demolition and finishes in Rooms 101 and 103; and $70,000 for demolition and reconstruction of accessible or handicapped parking.
Alternates not included were $470,000 for asphalt patching, sealing and striping; and $405,000 to replace existing ERV. True said the major parking lot work would be delayed until the future use of the former North is more certain.LOOKING BACK AND FORWARD
The original plans were to use the building as the new home for Sevier Middle School, and Sevier and Robinson middle schools already are using the football stadium. However, when bids to renovate the entire school, except for the part already being used by the TCAT or Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton nursing and construction programs, came in too high earlier this year, the board rejected all of them.
True said no matter the facilities’ long-term future, the money is an investment in a facility that could be used for a future city school, school athletics and by the Kingsport Parks and Recreation.
As for how contingencies might be spent, the bid includes costs for selected items that might go beyond predetermined levels already built into the bids to do specific work: $25 a square foot for concrete floor leveling, $5 a square foot for patching and repairing sheetrock; and $500 each for recertification of doors and frame missing Underwriter Laboratories fire resistance tags.The BOE votes were 4-0 with one absent. Voting yes were President Melissa Woods, Jim Nash, Brandon Fletcher, and Julie Byers, who attended virtually via computer. Vice President Todd Golden was absent.
The BMA votes were 5-0 with two absent. Voting yes were Mayor Pat Shull, Vice Mayor Colette George, Aldermen Paul Montgomery, Betsy Cooper and Tommy Olterman. James Phillips and Darrell Duncan were absent.
Kingsport acquired the building from the county school system using $20 million that was part of Sullivan County 2017 bond proceeds that were split, proportionally based on students served inside the county, of Sullivan County Schools, KCS, Bristol Tennessee City School and Johnson City Schools.
The county ceased using it for students in May of 2021 and turned it over to KCS that summer. TCAT began operating in the building later and held a ribbon cutting in late February including Gov. Bill Lee.