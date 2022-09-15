Former Sullivan North High School sign
RICK WAGNER rwagner@timesnews.net

KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools leaders have voted to adopt an instructional standards policy as proposed by the Tennessee School Boards Association instead of a proposed amended version.

However, the board voted to add to the policy eight documents referencing Tennessee law pertaining to such policies.

