KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools leaders have voted to adopt an instructional standards policy as proposed by the Tennessee School Boards Association instead of a proposed amended version.
However, the board voted to add to the policy eight documents referencing Tennessee law pertaining to such policies.
The board also made a series of budget amendments relating to more than $5 million of work at the former Sullivan North High School gym area and some at the Dobyns-Bennett Buck Van Huss Dome, which is not being used due to potential structural issues.
POLICY VOTE SPLIT
The instructional standards policy addresses gender studies. An amendment originally proposed by Board of Education Vice President Todd Golden would have made such instruction only “opt in” by parents and guardians of students, rather than state law that talks about parents being able to “opt out” of such instruction.
A series of speakers, most urging the board to retain the original opt out language, spoke during public comment at the Tuesday night meeting.
The vote on the original policy proposal from the TSBA plus the eight additions was 3-2, with President Melissa Woods, Golden and Brandon Fletcher voting yes and Julie Byers and Jim Welch voting no. The additions include state law prohibiting the teaching of critical race theory.
Then, the board voted 4-1, with Byers voting no, to adopt the policy as amended with the eight documents. Golden after the meeting said he wanted to make sure the policy and underlying state law were crystal clear for teachers.
BOARD VOTES ON DOME, NORTH GYM
In other action, the board approved Budget Amendment No. 3, as presented by Chief Finance Officer David Frye to:
• Accept a $100,000 anonymous donation toward the project of refinishing the gym floor at the former Sullivan North High School, to be rebranded the Tribe Athletic Complex and be the home for basketball, wrestling and volleyball “for the foreseeable future” because of structural concerns about the Van Huss dome.
The estimated total floor cost is $250,000 to $300,000.
The school board at 8:30 a.m. Friday and then the Board of Mayor and Aldermen at 11 a.m. are to approve bids on improvements to the gym area other than the already approved more than $600,000 for heating and air conditioning.
• Set aside $2.25 million in unreserved fund balance for the potential purchase of the former Colonial Heights Middle School, funding a previously approved maximum bid for the property to be sold via an online auction Sept. 19-26.
• Use the current Sullivan North Renovation Project to account for the expenditures of the former Sullivan North gym area.
“At this time, there is $1,723,401 of unobligated funding in this project. We have established a budget of $4,000,000 for the renovation” of the former North gym area, Frye wrote.
“This includes the entryway, the gym, the locker rooms, and the parking lot. This will require additional funding of $2,276,599. The donation described in item one will fund $100,000 and the balance of $2,176,599 will need to come from the General Purpose School Fund Unreserved Fund Balance,” Frye wrote.
“It is anticipated that the Unreserved Fund Balance at the end of fiscal year 2021-22 will have a balance of approximately $16,000,000. Unpaid purchase orders for FY 22 will obligate $642,000 and budget amendment number one appropriated $825,000 for security upgrades. This leaves a balance of approximately $14,533,000. This budget amendment appropriates an additional $4,426,599, leaving a balance of approximately $10,100,000. This amount is approximately 11.7% of the FY 2023 operating budget,” Frye wrote.
• Acknowledged that the Sullivan North Renovation Project has a total budget of $10,409,294. This is a combination of Sullivan County bond funds, interest earnings and city of Kingsport bond funds.
The vote removed all city bond funds from this project and added General Purpose School Fund money to fund the renovation of the former North gym area.
“There are previous obligations associated with the overall renovations of this facility of $1,321,441. The estimated costs for the renovations associated with the use for Dobyns-Bennett athletics is $4,000,000. This brings the total required funding for past work and current work to a total of $5,321,441.
“It is recommended that the estimated revenue for this project be amended by decreasing the estimated revenue for Bond Funds and Bond Premiums by $7,364,452 and by increasing the estimated revenue for Transfers from the School Fund by $2,276,599. It is recommended that the appropriations for Construction Contracts, Architectural/Engineering Fees, Equipment and Bond Sale Expense be decreased by the net amount of $5,087,853,” Frye wrote.
• Acknowledged the D-B Renovation Project “currently has a budget of $441,870. There have been expenses of $209,507 charged to this project, leaving a balance of $232,363. Current expenditures include architect/engineering fees associated with the new cooling tower, general overall renovations, and dome structural evaluation fees.
“The costs of the shoring of the Dome needs to be charged to this project, as well architect and engineering fees associated with this work. The contract with Towers Construction for the shoring work is $298,005, not including payment and performance bonds. In addition to the Dome work, there is also renovation work being planned for the pool area,” Frye wrote.
“At this time, we are recommending that all of the City bond funds that have previously been allocated to the Sullivan North Renovation Project be reallocated to the Dobyns-Bennett Renovation Project.
“It is recommended that the estimated revenue for Bond Funds and Bond Premiums be increased by $7,364,452. It is also recommended that the appropriations for Construction Contracts, Architectural/Engineering Fees and Bond Sale Expense be increased by $7,364,452,” Frye wrote.