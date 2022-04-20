KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Board of Education has revised its May schedule by cancelling a work session for that month
The May Board of Education meeting will take place 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, in the Tennessee Room at the KCS Administrative Support Center, 400 Clinchfield Street, third floor, downtown Kingsport. The regular May Board of Education work session, originally scheduled for Tuesday, May 24, has been cancelled. A called meeting at a yet-to-be-determined time and day may be held after May 3 for finalization of the 2022-23 budget.
All board meetings and work sessions are open to the public. Kingsport City Schools (KCS) is a public school district located in Kingsport, Tenn., serving students in Sullivan and Hawkins counties. The district is comprised of 13 schools, including a Pre-K, eight elementary schools, two middle schools, one high school, a high school program of choice and an alternative learning program; with a total enrollment of more than 7,600 students.
