KINGSPORT — The opening of the new Sevier Middle School at the former Sullivan North High School campus likely will be delayed until fall 2025.
That’s because the Kingsport school board has rejected the lone bid to renovate the former high school. Board concerns included lack of funding and the fact that there was only one bidder, albeit a cooperative one.
The bid price, coupled with architect’s fees and contingencies and other expenses not included in the bid, exceeds the available funding for the project by $1.5 to $2 million. That would be $25.5 million or more in money needed compared to $24.2 million in earmarked revenue.
“I think we’re looking now at 2025 as the earliest possible date” for a new city school to open at the former North, Kingsport Board of Education President Jim Welch said.
The original plan was to open the new Sevier this fall, but the county didn’t vacate the building until June 2021.
The BOE voted 5-0 to reject the lone bid, from Coeburn-based Quesenberry’s Construction, upon the recommendation of Chief Financial Officer David Frye, during a called meeting Tuesday evening.
COOLING TOWER ON THE MOVE
In contrast, the board voted 5-0 to award a low bid offer to S.B. White for $363,900 to move the old cooling tower at North to Robinson Middle School in time for the start of school in August. With an architect fee of $25,000 and a 6% contingency, the total cost is to be up to $410,734.
North is to get a new heating and cooling system as part of the renovation, and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology career technical classes there are using a separate heating and cooling system in the old vocational wing.
BOARD MEMBERS CONCERNED
“That makes me nervous just having one bid,” board member Melissa Woods said of the renovation bid.
Welch added, “I also have a problem spending money we don’t have any idea where it’s coming from.”
Member Todd Golden said the cost to renovate the building worked out to about $200 a square foot, which he called a “pretty hefty price for a building that already exists.”
Vice President Julie Byers said new construction in today’s inflationary market could have cost $300 to $400 a square foot, not including the land and excavation.
The city purchased the school off John B. Dennis Highway from Sullivan County in 2017, using $20 million in proceeds, part of the money the city got from a countywide school facilities bond issue.
However, Byers recently asked that the pending facilities study update look at making the building a citywide grades 7-8 facility and the existing Robinson Middle a citywide grades 5-7 school.
WHAT’S NEXT?
Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said the delay in rebidding the project likely would be six months to a year. However, he, Frye and Welch lauded the work of Quesenberry’s, including it working with the school system after the April 7 bid opening to identify about $2 million in “value engineering” areas that could be cut without hurting the overall project.
Of 15 alternates, Frye said school officials decided eight needed to remain and would add $944,000 to the base bid of $22.66 million. All 15 alternates would have added $2.049 million in cost to the project.
Frye said the alternates not chosen included things like using a type of tile more expensive up front but cheaper to clean and maintain over the long run.
On top of that, Frye said other costs of the project include parking lot repairs to cost about $500,000, another $500,000 in technology, including security, as well as another $500,000 in fixtures, furniture and equipment and some $225,000 for marker boards.
Byers said one good thing about the delay is it will allow the board to get the results of the facilities study update.
She and other school board members, Frye and Moorhouse also said the delay also might give supply chain issues a chance to rectify themselves, as well as enough time passing to see supply prices drop and for more competition in bidding in a market where multiple local governments and school systems are vying for bids because of COVID relief funding.
Of the North project funding, Frye said $2.5 million in funding was to come from the Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Fund, or ESSER 2.0. Another $5 million was to come from ESSER 3.0.
Frye said the $2.5 million in ESSER 2.0 funding can go toward reroofing Johnson, Lincoln and Jefferson elementary schools and Robinson Middle to beat the deadline to use the money.
Unless the federal government extends the deadline, the ESSER 2.0 funds must be spent by June 30, 2023.
“It’s money that’s got to be spent in 14 months,” Frye said. The $5 million in ESSER 3.0 funds that had been earmarked for North must be spent by June 30, 2024, barring any extension.