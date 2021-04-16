BLOUNTVILLE — The idea of building a new jail on the old Blountville schools property is dead, its proponent says.
But that Sullivan County commissioner still wants to consider funding a better access road to the new county high school if the school system in turn would give the county the Blountville schools property.
LET’S MAKE A DEAL?
Sullivan County Commissioner Dwight King at Thursday’s commission meeting said his idea of using the Blountville Middle School/Blountville Elementary School campus for a new county jail is dead in the water for lack of support on the commission.
The Sullivan County school system will cease using the property for schools in May and plans to surplus it and sell it unless the school system or county has a use for it.
However, with the spokeswoman for a group that generated about 660 petition signatures opposing the idea sitting on the front row of the audience, King said he is still very much interested in the county trading an access road for the new West Ridge High School to the county school board in exchange for the Blountville schools property.
“First we need to obtain the land from the school system and then move forward,” King said Thursday during public comment, turning to face the audience instead of the normal podium position facing the commission chairman.
“It would take 16 votes in this commission to change this,” King said of not expanding the jail and instead designing and building a new one at the school property.
“As far as I’m concerned, this is a dead issue, but the land is not,” King said. “If the county can get the land, I’d like to be partnering with Blountville.”
The school board recently discussed the trade idea and initiated a process to get an appraisal on the Blountville schools property.
PETITIONS OPPOSE JAIL IDEA
“I found this (jail) proposal to be alarming,” Amanda Beach said during public comment before presenting the petitions in response to King’s jail statements in a Kingsport Times News article on March 21. “It’s surrounded by residential areas on all sides.”
Beach said the jail project would decrease property values, cause safety concerns and cause a loss of community. She suggested the building should become a community center, senior center or veterans center instead.
“The Blountville community has spoken, and we do care about what happens here,” Beach said.
Another public speaker, Jerome Lee-Lee Williams of Johnson City, said he’d like to propose a film school and film studio as one of the uses for the property as a community center.
Beach, in an interview after her public comments, said she and other Blountville school neighbors are meeting soon with Chris Laisure, who owns Business Information Sytems in Piney Flats and bought the former Bluff City Middle and Holston Valley Middle schools to convert them to nonprofit community centers. The Blountville group is set to tour the Bluff City site, which Beach said was nearly finished.
King floated the jail idea at a commission meeting last month. Beach said that prompted her to start a petition drive that drew about 400 in-person signatures in a few weeks plus another 260 or so online ones in the past few days — both presented to the commission after she addressed the group Thursday night during public comment.
Trading the schools for a road went public during this month’s county school board meeting via Chairman Randall Jones.
In other action, the commission:
• Approved creating three new jobs in the county’s finance and purchasing departments for $150,000 annually plus $52,000 a year in benefits to help handle about $60 million in COVID-19 grants and other funds coming into the county and school system budgets.
• Approved posting a speed limit of 25 mph on three roads leading to West Ridge High: Lynn and Henry Harr roads and Catawba Lane. Commissioner Todd Broughton, one of the sponsors of the resolutions, said without a posted limit the countywide limit of 35 mph is automatically in place.
• Appointed Daniel Pickle over John Brothers to be the new First District constable until next year’s county election, replacing the resigned Randy Rice. The vote was 15-8 with one absent.