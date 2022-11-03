BRISTOL, Tenn. — King University’s School of Nursing will host a health fair Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kendricks Creek United Methodist Church in Kingsport.
It is the first of what organizers hope will become an annual event.
Open to the community, the free event will have volunteers and nurses on hand to provide blood pressure and blood sugar screenings. There will also be health care education, including information on mental health services in the community. Training on the use of Naloxone will also be offered.
“Part of the mission of King University is to serve others, and that is a significant reason we felt led to create the health fair,” said Amy Edmison, associate dean of undergraduate programs and an assistant professor of nursing.
“There is a consistent need for preventative care and screenings in our area for conditions ranging from hypertension to diabetes to mental health needs,” Edmison said. “We are grateful for our agency partnerships, which enable us to provide these much-needed services and help those in our community.”
Pastor Steve Hopkins of the church echoed Edmison’s comments.
“Jesus is a healer of souls, of course, but also of the mind and body,” he said. “It’s a gift for us to be able to serve the community by opening our building for this health fair. We’re really excited to be partnering with the volunteers and nurses who are making this possible.”
Along with Hopkins, the Social Work Department at King will join the School of Nursing for the event.
Kendricks Creek United Methodist Church is located at 1000 Kendrick Creek Road. For more information about King University, go online to www.king.edu.
