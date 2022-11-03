BRISTOL, Tenn. — King University’s School of Nursing will host a health fair Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kendricks Creek United Methodist Church in Kingsport.

It is the first of what organizers hope will become an annual event.

Kendricks Creek United Methodist Church is located at 1000 Kendrick Creek Road. For more information about King University, go online to www.king.edu.