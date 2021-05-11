Kindergarten students in the Sullivan East High School zone, the graduating class of 2033, attended the annual career technical education day event at the high school recently. Students from Bluff City, Emmett and Mary Hughes elementary schools attended the event, and — among other things — toured the high school and received Class of 2033 T-shirts from East.
Kindergarten career technical day at Sullivan East High
