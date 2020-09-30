After a lengthy hiatus, Kid Scoop returns to the Times News on Friday.
For those who may be unfamiliar with Kid Scoop, it brings students timely and topical interactive games, activities, smart puzzles and more in a full-page, easily navigated format.
Each week, Kid Scoop is themed. For example, in the spring the page was devoted to tornadoes, how they form, tornado safety, where they are most likely to form geographically, and more.
Another recent page focused on fact versus opinion with exercises explaining to students how to distinguish fact from opinion through cognitive logic and sports examples.
Every part of Kid Scoop, from the puzzles to invitations to draw to exercises to enforce the theme of the week, is well illustrated in full color to keep youngsters interested and engaged.
“With the number of home schoolers on the increase and the uncertainty of virtual versus classroom learning, this felt like the perfect time to reintroduce Kid Scoop to the market,” said Publisher Rick Thomason. “Parents and teachers alike face the challenge of keeping younger students focused. Kid Scoop is a renowned teaching tool that makes learning fun, thus giving educators one more way to keep students interested in a variety of subjects.”
Kid Scoop will appear in this newspaper every Friday.