KINGSPORT — Kennedy and Lincoln elementary schools in Kingsport have been honored by the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, for a program that encompasses but goes beyond academics.
The Lincoln Lions and Kennedy Coyotes are named 2021-22 Gold Level Response to Instruction and Intervention for Behavior (RTI2-B) Model of Demonstration Schools by the Tennessee Behavior Supports Project (TBSP) at UT.
As part of the designation, the two schools will serve as mentors to other schools across East Tennessee.
TWO OF FEW
In a program funded by the Tennessee Department of Education, more than 1,800 schools across the state are considered each year for the honor. However, only a small percentage meet the criteria to become a RTI2-B Model of Demonstration School.
This marks the third consecutive year Lincoln Elementary has received this recognition. In addition, the school system’s Washington Elementary has been part of the program in the past at the Bronze Level.
“Being recognized three years in a row is something that the staff at Lincoln take great pride in,” Lincoln Principal Suzanne Zahner said. “We have done amazing things at Lincoln to ensure that we have an excellent environment for all of our students to learn and grow. Maintaining this environment through all the trials of the past two years has not been easy, but we are proud of the work we are being recognized for.”
Kennedy Principal and Dr. Janice Irvin said the designation for that school recognizes Kennedy’s faculty and staff effort to education the “whole child,” not solely for academics.
“The Gold Level RTI2-B designation has been years in the making,” Irvin said.
“Our goal is to support children socially, emotionally, physically and academically,” Irvin said. “We are so proud to have this designation for our focus on growing students as leaders who: Help others, Overcome challenges, have a Willingness to learn, and Lead with respect. Hear us H.O.W.L!”
WHAT IS FRAMEWORK?
Kennedy and Lincoln have been participants in training and technical assistance provided by TBSP and have undergone the process of implementing a positive and proactive behavioral systems framework for all students.
The RTI2-B framework consists of identifying common behavioral expectations across campus, teaching, re-teaching, reinforcing and regularly acknowledging students, faculty and families for exhibiting these expectations.
Kennedy and Lincoln have applied this framework to improve the climate, culture and proactive disciplinary practices which directly impacts student engagement and school connectedness.
In meeting this award criteria, Lincoln demonstrated use of school-wide behavioral data to inform teaching practices and levels of support provided to students based on need. Twice a year, they reflect on overall fidelity to guide their implementation of the RTI2-B framework.
KCS DETAILS
