BLOUNTVILLE — Any chance of Andy Hare getting a sixth year as principal of Sullivan East High School Patriots would depend on further “conversations,” said Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski.
“I will continue having conversations. I respect the comments that have been made,” Rafalowski said after public comments from folks wanting him to stay at the helm of East.
She was speaking at the end of Monday’s meeting of the Board of Education, a body she and Chairman Randall Jones said had nothing to do with Rafalowski’s recent decision to transfer Hare.
She said she told Hare on Thursday that for the 2022-23 school year he was reassigned from East High to the West Ridge High Annex, which includes the alternative school and selected career technical classes of West Ridge in Blountville but is housed in a section of the former Sullivan Central Middle, also in Blountville.
“Personnel moves are a regular part of the school system. They are under the director or the superintendent,” Jones said in an interview before the meeting.
The parents and student Patriots of Sullivan East, located near Bluff City, came out in force Monday evening, filling the board meeting room and waiting until the end of the meeting to speak on a matter not on the agenda.
“Please, please address the hot topic in our community,” rising senior Dawson Jones said to the seven-member board, saying Hare is a “fearless leader,” voice, teacher, friend and guide for East and its students. “I’m trusting you will make the best decision and place Mr. Hare back as principal of Sullivan East High School.”
Before Jones, Rafalowski and public commenters spoke near the meeting’s end, Jones told them the comments could focus on policies and procedures but not a specific personnel issue. Jones and another commenter later got into a spirited debate over whether Jones was breaking his own admonishment by talking about information on the Hare situation to which he was privy but the audience was not.
BOARD ALSO DOES BUDGET BUSINESS
During the meeting, the board also approved a proposed 2022-23 budget that is more than $4 million less than the 2021-22 budget as approved, accomplished by doing away with Innovation Academy within Central Middle, cutting IA’s two bus routes and five other bus route in the East High zone, not replacing 19 teacher positions left vacant through attrition and giving 1% raises rather than the 2% raises board members said they wanted.
However, it does give additional step increases to support staff, including part-time ones, and increases coaching supplements and nursing pay.
The general purpose school budget is proposed at $85,851,930, compared to the 2021-22 approved budget of $89,961,002. The spending plan, based on Tennessee and Sullivan County revenue estimates, would use $6.2 million in fund balance to balance the budget.
The plan is to go before the County Commission’s Budget Committee at 4 p.m. on June 15.
IS THERE HOPE HARE MAY STAY AT EAST?
Hare attended the meeting but did not speak, although he talked with supporters after the meeting.
“I’d like to say how thankful I am to live in the community I live in every day,” Hare said. He declined further comment on the situation, which among other things prompted a change.org petition that as of Monday night had drawn more than 2,500 signatures calling for Hare’s reinstatement at East since the petition was posted on Friday.
“There’s more conversations to be had,” Rafalowski said. “I’m not sure where those conversations will go.” There is not question, however, what the pro-Hare commenters want to happen.
“Mrs. Rafalowski, you have a reputation of loving children and doing what’s best for children,” Amy Bartley of Bluff City said.
East parent Frankie Lopez, who called on Hare supporters to be civil, said the “good old boy” policies and procedures need to be modified to keep employees from being “reassigned unfairly” and not considered for reassignments they want.
He said a perceived bias can only be killed by a thorough, fair and equitable policy, one that would not transfer someone who doesn’t want to be transferred and make job openings first internal and then external.
Jones said Tennessee law empowers superintendents or directors, not school boards, to make assignments and transfers “as necessary for the efficient operations of schools” and that transfers not requested still can occur to jobs for which an employee is qualified and endorsed.
Rafalowski said that means she, not school board members, is responsible for transfers, hirings, terminations and non-renewals.
“Thank you. I appreciate that you are here. I appreciate you have a voice,” Rafalowski said.
Jones encouraged all who send emails or make comments about the situation “to gather the facts before you jump to a conclusion,” adding that he’s seen emails he knows are not factual because he’s seen things they haven’t that prove they aren’t correct.
Lopez then said that was an inappropriate comment for Jones to make on a personnel matter. Another man near the middle of the room then said, “The only evidence we need is the record at our school. It is better” than before Hare became principal, the man said.