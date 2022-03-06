KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools will hold pre-K screening and kindergarten registration on Thursday, March 24.
PRE-K SCREENING
Pre-K screening (not registration) for the 2022-23 school year will be held between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the Palmer Early Learning Center, 1609 Fort Henry Drive.
Only city residents with children 4 years of age on or before Aug. 15, 2022 are eligible for the screening.
Parents or guardians must bring the following along with their child:
• Original birth certificate (not a mother’s copy);
• Last four digits of Social Security number (optional);
• Custodial documents (if applicable);
• Proof of up-to-date Tennessee immunization with confirmation of medical examination;
• Proof of residency verification (mortgage statement, formal rental lease, property tax receipt or most recent water/electric bill);
• Proof of family income for pre-K only (income tax form [last year’s 1040A,1040 or W-2], letters from the Department of Human Services verifying income, Food Stamp status number, Temporary Assistance to Needy Families/Families First/Transitional Families First case number, pay stubs, child support status verified, unemployment compensation, Supplemental Security income verification or employer letter verifying pay).
Children will not be screened until all of the documentation listed above is provided. Pre-K classes are offered Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Classes follow the KCS calendar, but transportation is not provided.
Current pre-K locations (subject to change) include Palmer Early Learning Center, Jackson Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Johnson Elementary, Kennedy Elementary, and Lincoln Elementary.
For more information on pre-K screening, contact the Palmer Early Learning Center at (423) 378-2160 or click the “Registration” link or the widget found on the homepage at k12k.com.
KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION
Kindergarten registration for the 2022-23 school year will be held on March 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at all Kingsport elementary schools.
Only Kingsport residents with children 5 years of age on or before Aug. 15, 2022 are eligible for kindergarten. Parents/guardians must register at the school zoned for their residence; only parents or legal guardians may complete student registration documentation.
Parents/guardians must bring the following to register their child:
• Original birth certificate (not a mother’s copy);
• Last four digits of Social Security number (optional);
• Custodial documents (if applicable);
• Proof of up-to-date Tennessee state immunization with confirmation of medical examination;
• Proof of residency verification (mortgage statement, formal rental lease, property tax receipt or most recent water/electric bill).
Children will not be allowed to attend school until all of the documentation listed above is provided. To learn the school for which your child is zoned, please refer to the Kingsport Street Directory listed under the “Registration” link or widget found on the homepage at k12k.com.
