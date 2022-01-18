KINGSPORT — The Kingsport City Schools Budget Committee has scheduled a meeting to review budget items for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
The budget committee will meet 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 at 8 a.m. The meeting will be held in the Tennessee Room at the KCS Administrative Support Center, 400 Clinchfield Street, downtown Kingsport. Budget requests will be presented by principals and department administrators. All budget meetings are open to the public.
Kingsport City Schools (KCS) is a public school district located in Kingsport, Tenn., serving students in city limits in Sullivan and Hawkins counties and tuition students. The district is comprised of 13 schools, including a pre-K, eight elementary schools, two middle schools, one high school, a high school program of choice and an alternative learning program; with a total enrollment of more than 7,600 students. The vision of Kingsport City Schools is to Inspire. Cultivate. Impact.
