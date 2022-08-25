KINGSPORT — Substance abuse and mental health will be front and center next week at a Kingsport City Schools event.
On Tuesday, KCS will host a panel discussion titled “Parent University: Empowering Our Families on Substance Misuse & Mental Health.”
When and Where?
The event will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Dobyns-Bennett High School’s Nancy Pridemore Theater.
What will be discussed?
The purpose of the discussion is to empower KCS parents and guardians of children in grades K-12 by educating them about the harmful effects of substance misuse in youth. A news release from KCS also said substance misuse affects not only mental health, but also how children learn and develop academically.
Who will be there?
Panel members include medical and education professionals such as: Dr. Seth Brown, chief medical officer and pediatric emergency medicine physician, Niswonger Children’s Hospital; Dr. Luis Isaza, medical director of the Willow Unit at Woodridge Hospital, Ballad Health and assistant professor in the ETSU Department of Psychiatry; Dr. Jeff Moorhouse, KCS superintendent; Jim Nash, KCS chief student services officer; Kim Oaks-Blair, KCS elementary school counselor; Christian Collins, KCS middle school counselor; and Nathan Russell and Mark Smelser, KCS school resource officers (SROs) of the Kingsport Police Department.