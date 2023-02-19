KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools has announced its 2023 supervisor and principal of the year, as well as three district-level teachers of the year.
Michael Hubbard was named supervisor of the year and Stacy Edwards principal of the Year.
District-level teachers of the year are Marie Taylor for grades pre-K-4; Kathleen Donnellan, grades 5-8; and Regina Davenport, grades 9-12.
• Hubbard, KCS director of performance excellence, has 30 years of experience in education. He currently serves as the district testing coordinator and oversees the Student Information Services department and building test coordinators across the district.
In addition, Hubbard serves as a district testing coordinator ambassador with the state of Tennessee and coordinates multiple areas of responsibility including state and district testing, accountability, strategic planning, research proposals and TVAAS (Tennessee value-added assessment services) while jointly coordinating district processes including school support organizations and the math placement process.
He previously served as a teacher, associate principal, principal, adjunct professor at East Tennessee State University (ETSU) and Milligan College, and the special assistant of accountability and student services. He serves on various committees including the Quality Committee with the United Way of Greater Kingsport, the Assessment Logistics Advisory Council with the state and as an examiner, master examiner and on the panel of kudges with the Tennessee Center of Performance Excellence (TNCPE).
In addition, he has served on multiple state committees such as bias and content review committees, the Tennessee Department of Education Task Force, and the Tennessee Department of Education Balanced Assessment System Design Committee. He was a recipient of the Southern Regional Education Board (SREB) grant for educational leadership and awarded the Champion of Excellence Award from TNCPE in 2016. Hubbard received his Bachelor’s degree in Business from Berea College, his Master’s degree in Teaching, and his Educational Specialists degree in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis from ETSU.
“It is an honor to celebrate Michael Hubbard and the work he does to support learning in Kingsport,” said interim Superintendent Chris Hampton. “He works tirelessly with educators to prioritize learning, support school and district accountability, and further the mission of our school district. I know he will represent our community and state incredibly well through the supervisor of the year process.”
• Edwards is in his 11th year as principal of Johnson Elementary School. He has 25 years of experience in education, including having served as principal of Kennedy Elementary for three years, spending four years as assistant principal at Johnson Elementary and Sevier Middle School, and seven years as a teacher at Johnson.
He was a recipient of the 2019 National Distinguished Principals award from the National Association of Elementary School Principals, the 2019 Kingsport City Schools Principal of the Year, received the 2017 Meritorious Service Award from the Tennessee Principals Association, and the 2009 Margaret Ayers Humanitarian Award from Sevier Middle School.
Edwards earned his bachelor’s and educational specialist degrees from East Tennessee State University, a master’s degree from Cumberland College of Tennessee, and a doctorate from Lipscomb University in educational leadership.
“Dr. Edwards is one of the most outstanding principals I know,” said Hampton. “He is committed to his students, staff, and our community as a whole. He is a remarkable representative of Kingsport City Schools and a role model for principals in our region and from around the state.”
• Marie Taylor, a second grade Teacher at Johnson Elementary, has been teaching there for five years, teaching first and second grades during that tenure.
She has held several leadership roles throughout her time working at Johnson including Lego League Jr. coach, Yearbook representative and Girls on the Run coach. She also is a Kingsport Academy Teacher (KAT) mentor, a Morning Message content creator and a member of the Lighthouse team for Leader in Me.
Taylor holds a bachelor’s degree in early childhood development from ETSU.
“We are proud to celebrate this recognition with Mrs. Taylor,” Johnson Principal Edwards said. “She creates a kind, loving classroom community that inspires her students to do their best. Her kindness and care are coupled with high expectations for student success. Our community is fortunate to have Mrs. Taylor developing and empowering our future leaders.”
• Kathleen Donnellan, eighth grade English language arts teacher at Sevier Middle, has taught English language arts (ELA) for 24 years, 19 of those at Sevier teaching seventh grade.
This school year, she began teaching eighth grade ELA. She has served as the KCS seventh grade ELA teacher-leader multiple times, served on several textbook adoption committees, and sponsors the Sevier spelling bee. She also has been a mainstay on Sevier leadership committees.
In addition, Donnellan serves as a new teacher mentor. She has been selected the Sevier building-level Teacher of the Year in 2018, 2020, and 2023. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Tennessee and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Carson Newman University.
“Kathleen Donnellan has been consistently recognized over the years as a highly effective and respected teacher at Sevier Middle School by her colleagues,” Sevier Principal Dr. Kyle Loudermilk said. “Her focus on building relationships with students, her dedication to professional growth, and commitment to excellence, has positively impacted our school and community. Mrs. Donnellan is an inspiration to both her students and co-workers and is well deserving of recognition as Kingsport City Schools Grades 5-8 Teacher of the Year.”
• Regina Davenport, health science teacher at Dobyns-Bennett High School, began her career working as a registered nurse in medical/surgical units, pain management and psychiatric nursing in various locations within the Tri-Cities.
She entered education in 2000 working in Sullivan County as a health science instructor through career technical education for 14 years.
Davenport began her KCS career at D-B in 2014, teaching various courses including health science education, medical therapeutics, rehabilitative careers, pharmacological science, and pharmacy tech clinical internship.
In addition to her courses at D-B, she serves as an adjunct faculty instructor at ETSU where she teaches Introduction to Health Professions. Davenport earned an associate’s degree in nursing from ETSU, a bachelor’s degree in nursing from King University and a master’s in education from Union College.
“Ms. Davenport is a true example of servant leadership at Dobyns-Bennett,” D-B interim Principal Dr. Brian Tate said. “She is committed to ensuring her students get the best experiences possible whether in her class or another.” To watch Ms. Davenport as a teacher is truly a rewarding experience. She has a great love for the school, students, and community. I feel privileged to get to work with her and the other staff members who each and every day change the lives of our students.”
In addition to the three district winners, 2023 individual building-level winners are:
Grades Pre-K–4
• Sophy Doty, Palmer Center
• Whitney Gibson, Jefferson Elementary
• Marie Taylor, Johnson Elementary
• Sharon Grass, Lincoln Elementary
• Alisha Arwood, Washington Elementary
Grades 5–8
• Mackenzie Reeves, Adams Elementary
• Robin Downes, Jackson Elementary
• Taylor Widener, Kennedy Elementary
• Megan Turner, Roosevelt Elementary
• Julie Carrier, Robinson Middle
• Angie Hensley, Robinson Middle
• Kathleen Donnellan, Sevier Middle
• Dianna Gardenhour, Sevier Middle
Grades 9–12
• Sue McClellan, Cora Cox Academy
• Erica Gardner, D-B EXCEL
• Amanda Cox, Dobyns-Bennett High
• Regina Davenport, D-B
• Aaron Gourley, D-B
• Bryan Kerns, D-B
• Stephanie Strickler, D-B
• Beth Tate, D-B
• Eric Vogt, D-B