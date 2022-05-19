KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools is moving the principal of Sevier Middle School to Jackson Elementary, and it is moving Jackson’s principal to Sevier.
Both moves are effective for the 2022-23 school year starting in August.
Dr. Kelli Seymour has been named principal at Jackson Elementary, KCS announced on Wednesday evening. She serves as principal at Sevier Middle and was a principal at Roosevelt Elementary School, according to a KCS news release.
She also has served as an administrator at Robinson Middle School, taught with Hamblen County Schools and Johnson City Schools and was a Reward School Ambassador for the Tennessee Department of Education.
Seymour holds a bachelor of science degree in management and a master of arts in teaching from Carson-Newman College, an education specialist degree in administration and supervision from Lincoln Memorial University and a doctor of education in assessment, learning and school improvement from Middle Tennessee State University.
In addition, Dr. Kyle Loudermilk has been named principal at John Sevier Middle School. He is principal at Jackson Elementary School. He has been associate principal at Sevier, taught at the elementary level, served as a data analyst for the Tennessee Department of Education and was an associate and interim assistant principal at Robinson Middle.
Loudermilk holds a bachelor of science degree in interdisciplinary studies from East Tennessee State University, a master’s degree in administration from Union College, an educational specialist degree in curriculum and instruction from LMU and a doctorate in school leadership from ETSU.