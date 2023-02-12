KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools is accepting nominations for the 2023 class of the Kingsport City Schools Hall of Fame, which will be inducted in July 2023.
Established in 2015, the ninth class will honor and recognize employees that have made significant contributions to KCS and its students. The Hall of Fame serves as the keystone employee award celebrating the district’s history of excellence.
"Recognizing the best of the best from our former KCS employees is a significant honor and responsibility,” KCS Interim Superintendent Dr. Chris Hampton said. "We appreciate those who take the time to nominate our retirees who have had a tremendous influence on their lives and a positive impact on the Kingsport community. Enshrinement in the KCS Hall of Fame is an honor that will forever exist to recognize excellence, commitment, and love of those who worked so hard to build KCS as a school district of excellence."
The KCS Hall of Fame features up to two inductees annually in each of the three categories: “Legacy” (Retired 50 years or more from potential induction), “Tradition” (Retired 25 to 49 years from potential induction) and “Modern Era” (Retired less than 25 years from potential induction).
To be eligible for consideration, nominees must have been regularly employed by KCS for a minimum of five years and have been retired from the district for a minimum of five years. Any former KCS employee (teacher or non-teacher) meeting the eligibility criteria may be considered.
Nominations for the KCS Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be accepted through May 1, 2023. The nomination form and additional information can be found on the Kingsport City Schools website at www.k12k.com - KCS Hall of Fame or click here to fill out the nomination form now.