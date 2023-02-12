KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools is accepting nominations for the 2023 class of the Kingsport City Schools Hall of Fame, which will be inducted in July 2023.

Established in 2015, the ninth class will honor and recognize employees that have made significant contributions to KCS and its students. The Hall of Fame serves as the keystone employee award celebrating the district’s history of excellence.

