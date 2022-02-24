KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools classified employees, from cafeteria workers to bus drivers and aides, may receive a pay raise sooner rather than later.
That's thanks to increased sales tax revenues flowing into school system coffers, school officials said.
Chief Finance Officer David Frye, speaking to the Board of Education at its Tuesday night meeting, said during his quarterly financial report that a projected dip in Sullivan County property tax revenues compared to estimates will be more than offset by sales tax revenues that exceeded projections.
In a nutshell, he said although property taxes could be $787,300 less than projected because the Sullivan County Commission moved 5.5 cents of the county property tax rate away from local school systems, sales tax revenues reported to date are 16% higher than this time last year with 54.8% of the estimated amount already collected.
Since that will more than exceed the projected property tax shortfall, Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said he is recommending the school board look at increasing the pay of classified workers — basically all non-certified employees. Frye said the budget will allow that increase to go into effect this fiscal year, with a target date to be retroactive to about March 1.
The idea comes on the heels of school board members at their work session earlier this month saying they supported classified employee pay increases, following a day-long budget hearing.
The board last year approved the final appropriations to increase teacher pay to match a new pay scale, a plan originally scheduled to take effect across a longer period of time but sped up because off available revenues.
Frye said that the system ended the 2020-21 school year in June with an $11 million fund balance, which is 15% of the general purpose school budget.
Board member Todd Golden said that he will push for KCS to come up with a system that will temporarily boost the pay of substitutes so that the district won't have to close schools as it did earlier this year because of COVID-19 absences of teachers and a shortage of substitutes from ESS, a private company which Kingsport and Sullivan County schools use to provide substitutes.
Golden said that since only 50 or so additional substitutes would have kept schools open during the most recent COVID closure, spending money temporarily to boost substitute teacher ranks would have been well worth it.
"Every year, we close for some type of illness, and I'd like to stop doing that," Golden said of temporarily paying more for subs during "surge" needs.
Frye also said that at the March board meeting he plans to seek board permission to bid out renovations and improvements to the former Sullivan North High School, which is to become the new Sevier Middle School around the fall of 2024.
Also during the meeting, board President Jim Welch reminded board members not to deliberate about the superintendent's contract, to be based in part on an evaluation done by a private firm collecting input from staff, teachers, administrators and the board. Welch said the data gathered is anonymous, i.e. not connectable to a specific person, but will be public record.
Welch said the board legally can deliberate only in open public session when it comes time to determine if Moorhouse's contract will be extended past March 2024 and any pay adjustments.
