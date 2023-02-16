Education News Logo
KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools bus drivers and support staff will get raises reflected in their end-of-March checks, which is among more than $1 million in new spending the Board of Education approved at its Monday business meeting.

Chief Finance Officer David Frye said the classified staff raises of 5% effective March 6 and reflected in paychecks received March 31 will cost $164,000 for the rest of the year and be funded by higher than expected sales tax collections.

