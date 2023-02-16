KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools bus drivers and support staff will get raises reflected in their end-of-March checks, which is among more than $1 million in new spending the Board of Education approved at its Monday business meeting.
Chief Finance Officer David Frye said the classified staff raises of 5% effective March 6 and reflected in paychecks received March 31 will cost $164,000 for the rest of the year and be funded by higher than expected sales tax collections.
The increase is based on market rates and pay in surrounding systems, Frye said.
In addition, the BOE approved increasing bus driver pay by 7.5%, from an E to F on the pay scale. Frye said starting pay is $16.85 an hour and the increase will cost $18,300 for the rest of the school year. Again, sales tax revenue is the source of the raises.
For an entire year, the classified pay increase would cost about $500,000 and the bus driver increase about $80,000, Frye said.
Also, the board approved a $30,000 donation, split over the next two years, for the Dobyns-Bennett High School Cyber Tribe robotics team.
In other action, all by 5-0 votes, the BOE approved:
• Buying three seven-passenger vans, through a state contract with a Murfreesboro Ford dealer, for $96,531 total. Frye said that will allow one D-B van to be repurposed “to replace Rusty,” an older vehicle serving Cora Cox Academy, an alternative school. It will be paid from the general purpose school fund.
• Buying 2,300 student Chromebooks and 1,000 licenses will set the system back $494,920 using a Wilson County Schools cooperative purchasing agreement that works out to $202.50 per Chromebook and $29.17 per license. It will be paid out of the operating budget.
• Purchasing personal computer system internal connections and basic maintenance from Persona Computer System Inc. will cost $203,773.46 on a state contract, with 80% covered by the federal eRate program and the remainder out of local funds.
• Paying Johnson City-based Holston Engineering Inc. a 6% fee not to exceed $240,000 for a Robinson Middle HVAC replacement projected to cost $4 million, not including a cooling tower moved to the school from the former Sullivan North High by the start of this school year. It will be funded by ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) 3.0 funds that must be spent by June 20, 2024.
• Paying up to $140,000 and up to $8,000 in reimbursements to Wise, Va.-based Thompson & Litton for designing an estimated $2 million HVAC project at Johnson Elementary, using ESSER 3.0 and some general purpose funds. The cooling tower was replaced about eight years ago and will remain.
• Paying Thomas & Litton up to $120,000 and up to $8,000 in reimbursables for Lincoln HVAC replacement, again not including a cooling tower about eight years old and using ESSER 3.0 money and local money.
• Paying Kingsport-based Cain Rash West Architects an amount not to exceed $6,000 for overseeing the Life Safety Construction Project at D-B EXCEL. The space was purchased about 1.5 years ago and will be brought up to a rough finish and fire codes so it can be used during school hours by the robotics students.
Superintendent-elect Chris Hampton said the space is mainly for robotics, which already can use the space outside school hours.
• Paying Cain Rash West Architects to oversee replacement of the floor in the small gym at Sevier Middle and refinishing of the main gym flower. The not-to-exceed amount is $9,000.