KINGSPORT — An annual report on bullying in Kingsport City Schools shows bullying is up, although that is compared to two COVID-19 years.
The report, submitted to the state this month and presented to the Board of Education at its Tuesday work session, covers the 2021-22 school year that ended for most students in May but technically with the fiscal year on June 30, 2022.
According to the data presented by Chief Student Services Officer Jim Nash, KCS had 61 reported bullying cases, of which 45 were indicated to have had bullying actually occur. In comparison, those numbers were 38 and 31 in 2020-21; 42 and 11 in 2019-20; 54 and 25 in 2018-19; and 51 and 28 in 2017-18.
BULLYING REPORTED ANONYMOUSLY
Nash said the school system uses something called P3 Campus for the reporting of bullying. On the website, he said, students, staff, faculty and the public can use that system to report incidents anonymously.
Of the 2021-22 cases, the report said 13 involved sex- or gender-based bullying, down from 22 in 2020-21, and up from four in 2019-20; 10 in 2018-19; and four in 2017-18.
Coincidently, the work session drew a crowd supportive of LGBTQ-plus students, including members of TriPride and Kingsport-based pro-sex education group RISE: Healthy for Life. Many held signs opposing BOE Vice President Todd Golden’s proposed amendment to a proposed classroom instructional policy the board is to vote on next month.
MORE BULLYING STATISTICS
As for the bullying report, it also found that only two disability bullying cases occurred, one in 2021-22 and one in 2019-20; all investigations into reports were initiated in 48 hours as required by state law, and none remained open.
Nash said he didn’t have the specific numbers about bullying in elementary, middle and high schools, but he noted that such incidents were roughly equal among the three.
Cases involving electronic technology were one in 2021-22, four in 2018-19 and 10 in 2017-18, with the rest of the school years having no cases.
Addressing digital bullying, Golden asked how those incidents are tracked.
Nash said that for the most part digital bullying is tracked only through any communications via the school system’s Wi-Fi, although he and Golden said that some websites have been blocked on KCS devices, laptops or Chromebooks, even if they are used on home Wi-Fi.
KCS BLOCKS WEBSITE
Golden said a site called Discord was blocked in such a manner. It is a voice-over-internet and instant messaging social platform.
Nash also said that electronic bullying cases could include ones that occurred off school premises or outside of school hours. Also, Nash said that accessing KCS-blocked sites does not work on cell phones or other personal devices not using Wi-Fi at school or home.
BULLYING PUNISHMENT
As for bullying punishment, total cases resulting in discipline other than out-of-school suspension (OSS) were 29 in 2021-22; 26 in 2020-21; three in 2019-20; 25 in 2018-19; and 22 in 2017-18.
Punishment resulting in less than 10 days of OSS totaled 16 cases in 2021-22; five in 2020-21; eight in 2019-20; 15 in 2018-19; and 18 in 2017-18.
No cases resulted in more than 10 OSS days in any of the five years, the report indicated.
OTHER ACTION
During a called meeting before the work session, the BOE voted 5-0 to add $29,212 for a performance and payment bond to Central Technology for surveillance cameras systemwide, a change order increase bringing the total contract to $1,002,919.78. It will be temporarily covered in the general purchase school budget but transferred to another funding source later.
In other voting action, as previously reported, the board approved spending $636,100 to get heating and air conditioning in order to use the former Sullivan North High School gym for Dobyns-Bennett basketball games for one to three seasons. That is due to structural concerns about the Buck Van Huss Dome. The BOE also voted to pay TNT Sportsplex $15 per hour per court for volleyball practices.