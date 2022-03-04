KINGSPORT — If you want to get your child a tuition slot or out-of-zone slot in Kingsport City Schools, the clock is ticking and available slots could be filling up.
KCS began accepting zoning and tuition applications for students in grades K–12 for the 2022-23 school year on March 1, and the deadline is April 30.
Parents who would like to request their child attend a different city school instead of the one for which their child is zoned, must apply for a zoning exception.
Likewise, parents of students who are not legal residents of Kingsport must submit a tuition application to attend Kingsport City Schools.
Parents or legal guardians must apply annually for their child’s tuition and zoning status, even if they attended KCS during the preceding school year. For all zoning and tuition applications, the student’s attendance, behavior and academic record will be reviewed prior to approval for the upcoming school year, according to a news release from the school system.
Applications are available online at www.k12k.com via the Zoning and Tuition Application link at the top of the homepage or, if need be, in-person at the KCS Administrative Support Center, 400 Clinchfield St., second floor, downtown Kingsport.
POLICIES AND PROCEDURES
The following are excerpts from the Kingsport Board of Education’s policies and procedures for zoning and tuition:
• Parents or legal guardians must apply annually for their child’s tuition or zoning status.
• Students who are not legal residents of the City of Kingsport shall pay tuition charges as approved annually by the Board of Education.
• Failure to pay tuition will disqualify a student’s application for the next year.
• Tuition students are accepted and zoning exceptions are granted only if current enrollment permits.
• The system does not provide bus transportation for tuition or zoning exception students, except in specific circumstances.
Criteria for zoning exceptions are as follows:
• Documented medical reasons
• Child care availability
• An expected move to a different zone
• Specialized school programs
• A fifth- or an eighth-grade student with a previous zoning exception
• Documented justifications related to the child’s specific educational experience
PRIORITY ORDER
The school system utilizes the following order when placing students:
1. Zoning and tuition for KCS employees and retirees, as well as city employees
2. Zoning exception reapplications
3. Siblings of currently enrolled out-of-zone students
4. New zoning exception applications
5. Tuition reapplications
6. Siblings of currently enrolled tuition students
7. New tuition applications for out-of-district residents
To find out the school for which your child is zoned, refer to the online School Zones and Street Directory listed under the “School Zones/Street Directory” link under “Families” at www.k12k.com, or call the KCS Administrative Support Center at (423) 378-2100.
Kingsport City Schools (KCS) is a public school district located in Kingsport, Tenn., serving students in Sullivan and Hawkins counties. The district is comprised of 13 schools, including a pre-K, eight elementary schools, two middle schools, one high school, a high school program of choice and an alternative learning program. total enrollment is more than 7,600 students. The vision of Kingsport City Schools is to Inspire. Cultivate. Impact.
For more information on KCS, visit www.k12k.com, listen live on WCSK 90.3 FM, The Voice of KCS, read our blog, We Are KCS, download our mobile app for Apple/Android devices or call (423) 378-2100. On social media, follow the system on Facebook (Kingsport City Schools), Instagram (@kcs_district), Twitter (@KCS_District), LinkedIn (Kingsport City Schools) and check out the KCS YouTube Channel (KPTSchools).
{span}Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here{span} from Google Play and the App Store.{/span}{/span}