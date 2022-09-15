GREENEVILLE — Sullivan County Schools and former Director David Cox have prevailed in a federal lawsuit filed against them by former teacher Jeremy McLaughlin.
The eight-member jury reached a verdict Thursday about 12:47 p.m. finding McLaughlin did not prove Cox based his decision to give McLaughlin a three-day suspension in September of 2020 on any protected speech. The decision was read in open court about 12:55 p.m.
The six-woman, two-man jury also found that Cox proved he would have given the same suspension in the absence of protected speech mentioned in letters from Cox to McLaughlin.
No damages, including what both sides agreed would have included $747.30 in lost wages for the three days, were awarded to the former teacher. The jury, if it had ruled for McLaughlin, could have granted him additional financial damages.
FORMER TEACHER RESIGNED
McLaughlin resigned in September 2021 to accept a non-teaching job, testifying earlier in the week he could not keep a job he felt had taken and would continue to take his First Amendment rights of free speech.
However, he filed McLaughlin vs. Sullivan County Board of Education et al while still a teacher with the county.
The trial, in which Chris McCarty and Sallie Neese represented Cox and the county school system, started Tuesday and continued Wednesday. Closing arguments and jury instructions came Thursday morning. Witnesses Tuesday and Wednesday were McLaughlin, Cox and the assistant director and human resources supervisor, Ingrid Deloach.
The jury turnaround was less than an hour after the jury was released to deliberate about 11:45 p.m. and then took lunch until 1 p.m.
After court was recessed, McLaughlin shook hands with and hugged Deloach and shook hands with Cox, saying he didn't mean to offend a "brother."
Part of the reason Cox gave in September in confirming the three-day suspension was that McLaughlin had no remorse for his actions, including profanity-laced Facebook posts the judge ruled to be projected free speech.
However, McLaughlin attorney Rick Colbert, who with Joseph Hubbard represented McLaughlin, said in closing arguments Cox also never showed remorse to McLaughlin for violating his free speech rights.
The later comment means all was not lost for McLaughlin's case, although all four attorneys — who Corker from the bench lauded as "top tier" attorneys — declined post-trial comment.
"Cheaters should never win," McCarty repeated in closing arguments to the jury, whose member could see the phrase on a computer screen before each of them.
McLaughlin testified Tuesday he never intended non-teacher to participate in a teacher survey or teachers to answer more than once, saying his Facebook comments about that and other topics often were sarcastic.
McCarty referred a post-trial comment request to current Director Evelyn Rafalowski.
Thursday evening in an email confirmed via a phone call, Rafalowski said:
"We were pleased to hear of the jury’s verdict today in favor of the Sullivan County Board of Education and our former Director, Dr. David Cox. These situations are difficult at best and I look forward to moving ahead. We are appreciative of our representation from Attorney Chris McCarty of Lewis Thomason and Dr. Cox's continued dedication to our school district."
PROTECTED VERSUS NOT PROTECTED
U.S. Eastern District Court Judge Clifton Corker before the trial ruled that seven Facebook posts by McLaughlin were protected by the First Amendment, including one regarding a school system teacher survey he complained didn't include remaining virtual as an option but only an in-person, hybrid of virtual and in-person and an other option.
McLaughlin in an Aug. 13 speech to the school board urged virtual school continue during the COVID-19 pandemic, drawing the ire of some parents who complained about earlier 2020 profanity-laced Facebook posts they found on his public Facebook account. But Cox said from the beginning the suspension was not because of that speech.
However, Corker ruled that McLaughlin's comments on the teacher survey post were not protected speech.
McLaughlin's comments included pointing out how teachers and non-teachers alike could vote and vote multiple times using incognito mode. Corker ruled that was not protected because it was "person interest and not of public interest," the judge said during jury instructions Thursday morning.
Other comments from those who didn't testify, a former student of McLaughlin and his former high school choral teacher, indicated they took the survey.
COX SPEAKS
"I am obviously happy with the verdict and believe it is the correct verdict," Cox said outside the courtroom after the verdict was rendered. "Public educators, which include teachers, are role model for our children."
Cox was referencing part of the closing argument by Colbert in which the attorney said teacher should not be role models passing along their beliefs and stances to student but good teachers.
Cox and Deloach testified Wednesday that the survey results were important to them in gauging teacher's opinion.
However, McLaughlin said such Survey Gizmo used for the survey easily could be "brigaded" using multiple responses from the same person using incognito mode on cell phones, computers and other devices as student surveys for the new West Ridge High colors were to be before it merged three county high schools into one.
WHAT COULD BE NEXT?
The next step for an appeal for McLaughlin, a former Sullivan Central High School and then West Ridge High School physics teacher, would be the Cincinnati-based Sixth Circuit of Appeals, which would hear the matter based on the record and not have a jury.
McLaughlin's attorneys were paid by the Tennessee Education Association, the state association associated with the Sullivan County Education Association of which McLaughlin once was president and was still treasurer when he resigned from teaching.