Sullivan County Schools logo

Sullivan County Department of Education logo

 SULLIVAN COUNTY SCHOOLS

GREENEVILLE — Sullivan County Schools and former Director David Cox have prevailed in a federal lawsuit filed against them by former teacher Jeremy McLaughlin. 

David Cox

David Cox, Sullivan County director of schools 2019-21.

The eight-member jury reached a verdict Thursday about 12:47 p.m. finding McLaughlin did not prove Cox based his decision to give McLaughlin a three-day suspension in September of 2020 on any protected speech. It was read in open court about 12:55 p.m.

Jeremy McLaughlin

McLaughlin
Chris McCarty

Chris McCarty, attorney, file photo

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video