KINGSPORT — A Junior Firefighter Boot Camp July 24 at Sullivan West Volunteer Fire Department, 113 Rosemont St., will gave those ages 14-17 a taste of being a firefighter as well as a free lunch.
Activities at the event, which will last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., will include suiting up in fire gear in 60 seconds, carrying a 110-pound dummy across a room, spraying charged hose lines, and doing bandaging and patient packing.
To reserve a spot, call the department at (423) 359-4242. A department spokesman said the event as of Friday afternoon had drawn about five participants so far and that it likely would be capped at about 15.
The department is near Sullivan Gardens Elementary School.