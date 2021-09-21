ROGERSVILLE — Joseph Rogers Primary School “will remain closed (temporarily virtual) through this week,” Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson said Monday afternoon.
A message from Hixson on the school system’s website Monday afternoon states: “Due to staff and student absences related to COVID, JRP will be closed on Friday, September 17 and Monday, September 20. Several staff and students will be cleared to return from quarantine early next week. Parents, please contact the school office or your child’s teacher for information regarding any instructional resources they can access while the school is closed.”
Hixson said via email “too many staff (are) quarantined for us to cover effectively without grouping large numbers of students in classrooms.”
The school has been closed since Friday, with the school system citing high numbers of people at the school with COVID-19. The originally planned return was Tuesday, Sept. 21. The new projected reopening for in-person learning at the school is Monday, Sept. 27.
