By RICK WAGNER
BLOUNTVILLE — The proposed access road for the new West Ridge High School, scheduled to open in August, appears dead in the water.
However, plans for a secondary access road, essentially a gravel driveway on school property, could have some life left.
The 2-15 vote with one abstention and six absent at Tuesday’s called county commission meeting could mean the end of plans for a second school entrance and exit.
Still, Sullivan County Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones and county Mayor Richard Venable said they hoped the proposed gravel road connecting the campus to Henry Harr Road to the north will come to fruition.
Jones, immediate past BOE Chairman Michael Hughes and school board member Paul Robinson said the extra way in and out of West Ridge would help in cases of emergencies, athletic contests, other events and school dismissal.
“That’s still to be decided on that part, I guess, depending on the monies available,” Jones said.
Venable said, “I think that’s a necessity. I would hope the commission would consider that as an individual thing.”
During recent discussions of the potential gravel road, Jones said the school system could bid out the project and get a cost from the Highway Department, using whichever cost was less.
The access road was to cost no more than $6 million, to be funded via bonds over 10 to 15 years. School officials have discussed no cost estimates for the gravel driveway.